New Data Shows Universe Is Expanding Faster Than Thought, Scientists Baffled





To determine how fast the universe is growing (i.e. the Hubble constant value) astronomers typically measure the brightness of specific stars, like Cepheid variables, and stellar explosions, known as Type Ia supernovae, to calculate distances to nearby galaxies. The new study, published in Astronomy & Astrophysics by the H0 Distance Network (H0DN) collaboration, utilized data from NSF NOIRLab telescopes and HST to pin this local expansion rate at 73.5 kilometers per second per megaparsec, with a precision of about 1%.





Artist’s interpretation of the cosmic distance ladder (Credit: NOIRLab)



The problem arises when this number is compared to predictions derived from the Big Bang echo, also known as the cosmic microwave background (CMB). When scientists look at the state of the early universe from 13.8 billion years ago and use our standard model of physics to project forward to today, they get a significantly lower expansion rate of roughly 67 kilometers per second per megaparsec.





H0 Complete Distance Network, with all possible pathways illustrated.

