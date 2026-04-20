New Research Challenges Big Bang Theory With Big Bounce Model





The Dark Big Bang hypothesis suggests that a few weeks after the Big Bang created normal matter, a second phase transition occurred within the vacuum of space. During this event, a different form of quantum field collapsed, flooding the infant cosmos with dark matter particles.





This separation of origins solves a long-standing head-scratcher: if dark matter had been present in the absolute beginning, its immense gravitational pull might have caused the universe to clump together too quickly, contradicting the smooth distribution of light we see in the cosmic microwave background, a.k.a the afterglow of the Big Bang. By delaying the arrival of dark matter, the universe had time to expand enough to match our current observations.













Parallel to this, the Cosmic Bounce theory (first suggested by Indian physicist Raj Kumar Pathria in the 70s) offers an even more radical departure from the norm. Instead of a universe starting from a singular point of infinite density, this model states the cosmos undergoes cycles of contraction and expansion.





In this scenario, dark matter isn't a byproduct of a beginning, but a relic of a previous era. As a prior universe collapsed, the extreme densities reached during the "bounce" triggered the production of stable, heavy particles that survived into our current expansion phase. This implies that dark matter could be the ultimate archaeological record, carrying information from a time before our own universe technically started.