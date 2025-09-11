Gravitational Wave Study Proves Stephen Hawking Was Right About Black Holes





The new discovery, recorded on January 14 from a merger of two black holes 1.3 billion light-years away, was a virtual copy of that first detection. Still, thanks to a decade of technological improvements, LIGO's detectors were able to record the signal in greater clarity. This allowed scientists to confidently confirm Hawking's area theorem, a long-contested idea he proposed in 1971.







An illustration depicting GW250114, a powerful collision between two black holes.Credit: Aurore Simonnet (SSU/EdEon)



Hawking's theorem states that the total surface area of a black hole’s event horizon—the point of no return—can never decrease. When two black holes merge, the new, larger black hole must have a surface area at least as big as the combined areas of the two original black holes.





This principle is a parallel to the second law of thermodynamics , which states that the entropy, or disorder, of a closed system always increases. By measuring the "ringdown" phase of the newly formed black hole—the way it vibrates like a struck bell after the merger—researchers were able to calculate its mass, spin, and ultimately its surface area. The data showed with overwhelming confidence that the final black hole's area was indeed larger, confirming Hawking’s decades-old law.