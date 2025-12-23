NATO Warns Russia Is Building A Weapon To Obliterate Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites
by
Aaron Leong
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Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 10:48 AM EDT
Two intelligence services from at least two NATO nations have raised alarms over a potential "weapon of fear" currently under development by Russia. This anti-satellite system is reportedly being developed to target Elon Musk’s Starlink constellation, which has become a critical backbone for Ukrainian military communications and battlefield coordination during the ongoing conflict.
According a report by AP News, this new "zone-effect" weapon is unlike traditional anti-satellite missiles or lasers that target a single object. Instead, the system is designed to flood specific orbital paths with hundreds of thousands of high-density metal pellets. These clouds, consisting of millimeter-sized BB pellets-like shrapnel, effectively create a minefield for LEO objects. Due to their size, the pellets would be nearly impossible to track with ground-based radar, making it difficult for initiate evasion and/or counter measures.
While the weapon could be deployed for any number of reasons, the sole and present purpose of the zone-effect weapon is to neutralize the advantage provided by Musk’s thousands of small satellites. Since the early days of the invasion, Starlink has provided high-speed internet to Ukrainian front lines, enabling drone operations, artillery targeting, and secure communications even when terrestrial networks were neutralized. Russian officials have been vocal about their frustration, previously warning that commercial infrastructure serving military purposes could be viewed as a legitimate target.
However, the deployment of such a system carries immense risks that could lead to a global catastrophe in space. Experts warn that shrapnel clouds are indiscriminate; once released, they do not stay confined to a single target’s path. Brig. Gen. Christopher Horner, commander of Canada’s military space division, noted that "blowing up a box of BBs" in orbit could trigger a cascading effect, potentially taking out not only Starlink but also other assets like the ISS, China’s Tiangong station, and countless other commercial and scientific satellites.
That said, there are those who are skeptical of the weapon’s feasibility. They argue that Russia, as a major space power, would be hesitant to destroy the very environment its own military and civilian assets rely upon. Perhaps the leak of these intelligence findings might be part of a broader warfare strategy, meaning that it could just be Moscow attempting to deter Western private companies from intervening in future conflicts or to pressure NATO into concessions.