CATEGORIES
home News

China Eyes Space-Shooting Lasers & Sabotage To Neutralize Musk's Starlink Network

by Aaron LeongFriday, August 01, 2025, 11:15 AM EDT
hero starlink launch
Chinese scientists and military strategists are actively developing advanced countermeasures to neutralize what Beijing views as the growing threat of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network, including proposals for space-shooting lasers and custom-built attack satellites. The basis for China's aggressive stance has to do with its apprehension regarding Starlink's global omnipresence and its perceived ties to U.S. military and intelligence operations.

Starlink, the brainchild of Musk's SpaceX, has rapidly become the world's largest low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, with over 8,000 active satellites providing high-speed, affordable internet in remote and under-served regions across 140 countries. Its strategic importance was highlighted during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where Starlink proved indispensable for Ukrainian forces' battlefield communications, drone operations, and real-time intelligence sharing. No doubt, these kinds of demonstrations have become particularly unnerving for Beijing.

In response, Chinese research papers have begun explicitly outlining strategies to "hunt and destroy" the Starlink network. These proposals range from deploying small optical telescopes to monitor Starlink arrays to more drastic measures like creating a fleet of shadow satellites to collect data or even damage Starlink units using corrosive materials or ion thrusters to interfere with solar panels. Even more audacious ideas include using submarine-mounted high-powered lasers to burn through satellite hardware.

starlink deployed1
Starlink satellites prior to deployment

The concerns expressed by Chinese researchers are multi-faceted. They view Starlink as a powerful tool for potential adversaries in a military confrontation, especially given its ability to provide uninterrupted connectivity in critical geopolitical flashpoints, including over Beijing and Taiwan, despite Starlink not officially operating within China. Furthermore, the reliance on a single private entity, Elon Musk, for such critical infrastructure has raised questions globally, with some traditional U.S. allies also expressing reservations about entrusting wireless communications to an unpredictable foreign businessman.

This intensified focus on countering Starlink also comes as China accelerates its own plans to build a rival LEO satellite constellation. In 2021, Beijing established the state-owned China SatNet company, tasked with launching its own Guowang megaconstellation, with a goal of eventually deploying 13,000 satellites. Another government-backed firm, Qianfan, aims for 15,000 satellites. These initiatives are driven by both national security needs and the need to compete with Starlink in the global market, potentially offering an alternative satellite internet service that adheres to China's content moderation policies (no doubt a much-requested feature by fans in North Korea and Iran).

Even if this escalating rhetoric has more to do with China's fear of losing the technological and dominance of space to a foreign entity, the prospect of active countermeasures, if deployed, raises alarming questions about the potential for collateral damage to other satellites from other countries, as well as the increasing militarization of outer space.
Tags:  China, lasers, Elon-Musk, starlink
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment