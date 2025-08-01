China Eyes Space-Shooting Lasers & Sabotage To Neutralize Musk's Starlink Network





In response, Chinese research papers have begun explicitly outlining strategies to "hunt and destroy" the Starlink network. These proposals range from deploying small optical telescopes to monitor Starlink arrays to more drastic measures like creating a fleet of shadow satellites to collect data or even damage Starlink units using corrosive materials or ion thrusters to interfere with solar panels. Even more audacious ideas include using submarine-mounted high-powered lasers to burn through satellite hardware.







Starlink satellites prior to deployment

