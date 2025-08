China Eyes Space-Shooting Lasers & Sabotage To Neutralize Musk's Starlink Network

In response, Chinese research papers have begun explicitly outlining strategies to "hunt and destroy" the Starlink network. These proposals range from deploying small optical telescopes to monitor Starlink arrays to more drastic measures like creating a fleet of shadow satellites to collect data or even damage Starlink units using corrosive materials or ion thrusters to interfere with solar panels. Even more audacious ideas include using submarine-mounted high-powered lasers to burn through satellite hardware.







Starlink satellites prior to deployment



Chinese scientists and military strategists are actively developing advanced countermeasures to neutralize what Beijing views as the growing threat of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network , including proposals for space-shooting lasers and custom-built attack satellites. The basis for China's aggressive stance has to do with its apprehension regarding Starlink's global omnipresence and its perceived ties to U.S. military and intelligence operations.Starlink, the brainchild of Musk's SpaceX, has rapidly become the world's largest low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, with over 8,000 active satellites providing high-speed, affordable internet in remote and under-served regions across 140 countries. Its strategic importance was highlighted during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine , where Starlink proved indispensable for Ukrainian forces' battlefield communications, drone operations, and real-time intelligence sharing. No doubt, these kinds of demonstrations have become particularly unnerving for Beijing.The concerns expressed by Chinese researchers are multi-faceted. They view Starlink as a powerful tool for potential adversaries in a military confrontation, especially given its ability to provide uninterrupted connectivity in critical geopolitical flashpoints, including over Beijing and Taiwan, despite Starlink not officially operating within China. Furthermore, the reliance on a single private entity, Elon Musk, for such critical infrastructure has raised questions globally, with some traditional U.S. allies also expressing reservations about entrusting wireless communications to an unpredictable foreign businessman.This intensified focus on countering Starlink also comes as China accelerates its own plans to build a rival LEO satellite constellation. In 2021, Beijing established the state-owned China SatNet company, tasked with launching its own Guowang megaconstellation, with a goal of eventually deploying 13,000 satellites. Another government-backed firm, Qianfan, aims for 15,000 satellites. These initiatives are driven by both national security needs and the need to compete with Starlink in the global market, potentially offering an alternative satellite internet service that adheres to China's content moderation policies (no doubt a much-requested feature by fans in North Korea and Iran).Even if this escalating rhetoric has more to do with China's fear of losing the technological and dominance of space to a foreign entity, the prospect of active countermeasures, if deployed, raises alarming questions about the potential for collateral damage to other satellites from other countries, as well as the increasing militarization of outer space.