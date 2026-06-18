NASA’s New Mars Partnership Sets Up A Private Race With SpaceX





The deal is a massive victory for Relativity Space, the rocket manufacturer acquired last year by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt after the startup stumbled on its initial development plans. Under a novel six-year reimbursable Space Act Agreement, Relativity will privately develop and manage the spacecraft, providing its upcoming Terran R rocket for the launch alongside cruise operations to guide the vehicle to Mars. Similar to contracts made recently with Firefly Aerospace ( moon lander with drones ) and SpaceX (cargo to ISS), NASA is acting as a key customer and scientific partner.





Eric Schmidt, CEO of Relativity Space



NASA's primary contribution to the mission is a state-of-the-art atmospheric science instrument payload called Aeolus. Built at NASA's Ames Research Center, Aeolus consists of four specialized instruments, including the Doppler Wind and Temperature Sounder and a Thermal Limb Sounder. Together, they will provide the first integrated, daily, global view of Martian winds, surface energy, dust, and temperature profiles.





The data gathered during its minimum one-Martian-year lifespan will help researchers map global atmospheric changes and better model the seasonal dust storms that threaten surface infrastructure. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman called the partnership a "force multiplier for science," noting that combining agency instruments with nimble commercial innovation will drastically shorten the timeline for getting crucial data into the hands of researchers.