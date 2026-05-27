NASA Details Sprawling Moon Base Plans With Rovers And Drones





NASA has revealed its architectural layout for a sprawling lunar metropolis, proving that humanity is fully committed to moving out of Earth’s basement and onto the ultimate fixer-upper, the Moon’s south pole.





By the way, if you had "billionaire drag race on the lunar surface" on your 2026 Bingo card, congratulations. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin has secured the contract to deliver a pair of heavy landers to the south pole. These cosmic delivery vehicles will drop off lunar terrain vehicles engineered by Astrolab and Lunar Outpost. Essentially, NASA is funding the most expensive off-roading club in existence, ensuring that when the next astronauts touch down as early as 2028, they won't have to walk everywhere like the Apollo crews did.





Meanwhile, Firefly Aerospace is tasked with sending up the first fleet of drones. In an effort to keep things orderly, NASA intends for these automated quadcopters, playfully dubbed "MoonFall," to sit at the corners of a perimeter stretching over hundreds of square miles.





According to NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, these drones will serve as neighborly boundary markers to ensure everyone plays nice with other nations’ nearby spacecraft. It is comforting to know that even a quarter-million miles away from Earth, humanity’s first instinct is to build a picket fence to keep the neighbors off the lawn.

NASA's master plan involves three distinct phases. After the upcoming Artemis III crew practices orbit-docking maneuvers in 2027, two astronauts will attempt a landing in 2028. Following that, the 2029 phase kicks off the installation of a lunar power grid, because space explorers need to charge their iPhones . By the 2030s, NASA expects to have permanent, specialized habitats running smoothly.





Moon base program executive Carlos Garcia-Galan summed up the agency's unyielding long-term strategy rather bluntly, noting that once the base is up, humans will officially be able to declare that we are permanently there and simply "not giving it up."





Image credits: NASA