MSI Gaming Laptop With RTX 5070 Is $400 Off & Bundles Battlefield 6

MSI Katana with a GeForce RTX 5070—it's on sale for $1,099 at Walmart (save $400.99). We've not yet tested the GeForce RTX 5070 in laptop form, but looking at the specs, it features the same number of CUDA cores and VRAM configuration as the desktop GeForce RTX 5060 Ti





Thermal constraints make an apples-to-apples comparison somewhat problematic, but that should still be plenty of GPU firepower to play Battlefield 6 at the recommended settings (60 FPS at 1440p on High settings or 80+ FPS at 1080p on Low settings). And the reason that's relevant is because this laptop qualifies for Intel's Gamer Days promotion, which lets you claim Battlefield 6 for free.





Outside of the GPU, this laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 2560x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and thin bezels. It's powered by an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor (16C/24T, up to 5.2GHz, 30MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake and 16GB of DDR5 memory. And for storage, it comes with a 1TB solid state drive (SSD).





MSI Thin gaming laptop that's still on sale for $549 at Walmart (save $350.99). We've already highlighted this deal but it's worth reiterating, given it's affordable price and well-rounded specs for the money. If you're looking to spend around half that much, then have a look at thisthat's still on sale for. We've already highlighted this deal but it's worth reiterating, given it's affordable price and well-rounded specs for the money.





This one also features a 15.6-inch display, albeit with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Pop the hood and you'll find an Intel Core i5-13420H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB of L3 cache), a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of DDDR4 memory, and a 512GB SSD.





It doesn't bring the same level of artillery to the battlefield as the Katana system, but it's substantially lower in price and good enough for more casual gaming, especially at 1080p.





