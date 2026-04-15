Motorola Razr Ultra Foldable Drops To $700 — Lowest Ever

You can score thefor as low as, so long as you dig the Pantone Scarab colorway. If not, you can choose from one of three other color options if you're willing to pay $100 more, which still saves you $500 compared to the MSRP. Here are all four colorways...

Outside of the differing color options, they all sport the same specs, including a 7-inch folding LTPO OLED display with a 2912x1224 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, and a 4-inch OLED cover display with a 1272x1080 resolution and the same 165Hz refresh rate.









The Razr Ultra (2025) is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite , which stood as its flagship processor until the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (no, they weren't several generations of chip releases in between the two, just a tweak to Qualcomm's branding). It also features 16GB of RAM and, as configured here, 512GB of storage.





Motorola equipped the Razr Ultra (2025) with an array of 50-megapixel cameras, including one on the front (f/2.0) and two on the back (1/1.56" f/1.8 main with OIS and omni-directional PDAF, f/2.0 122º ultra-wide with PDAF).





In our testing, we found that while there was room for improvement, especially for a flagship phone, the shooters deliver pleasing results overall with better results compared to Razr's previous models.





Here are a few more flip and folding phone deals...