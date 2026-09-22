Motorola And Bang & Olufsen Team Up To Make Flagships Sound Better

Motorola Signature 27 - Image: Motorola

As far as we can tell, this isn't some routine logo-licensing exercise, but rather a multi-year agreement that embeds B&O's engineers into Motorola’s hardware development process. The team will fine-tuning speaker drivers, optimizing physical enclosures, and developing custom spatial sound modes alongside tailored software processing across Motorola’s elite device lineup. This alliance is only for mobile devices, while the current Bose partnership targets wireless earbud accessories.





Will this collaboration translate to amazing sound? We'll have to wait and see - Image: Motorola



As mentioned, the first show of this collaboration will be the Motorola Signature 27, in and of itself a device that breaks away from current Motorola designs. Teaser footage show the rear defined by four camera lenses arranged across two asymmetrical rows near the top of the phone. The housing curves inward toward a noticeably slimmer lower body, which makes for a nice finger rest when holding the device vertically.





Beyond its interesting new camera hump, the Signature 27 will be equipped with dual top- and bottom-mounted stereo speakers engineered to showcase the maiden results of the B&O tuning . Not only that, the phone packs some heavy-hitting hardware, including a 200MP Sony LYTIA primary camera sensor with 100x zoom capabilities, Dolby Vision capture, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor.