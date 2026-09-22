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Motorola And Bang & Olufsen Team Up To Make Flagships Sound Better

by Aaron LeongTuesday, September 22, 2026, 10:38 AM EDT
Motorola Signature 27
Motorola Signature 27 - Image: Motorola
Motorola continues to aggressively reshape its flagship game plan with an emphasis on high-end audio and industry-matching hardware. Through a newly announced multi-year partnership with Danish luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen, the mobile maker aims to elevate integrated phone speakers beyond basic playback into a more refined acoustic experience. The collaboration will debut on the Motorola Signature 27, an upcoming premium phone that could finally makes its way to the United States (fingers crossed, anyway). 

As far as we can tell, this isn't some routine logo-licensing exercise, but rather a multi-year agreement that embeds B&O's engineers into Motorola’s hardware development process. The team will fine-tuning speaker drivers, optimizing physical enclosures, and developing custom spatial sound modes alongside tailored software processing across Motorola’s elite device lineup. This alliance is only for mobile devices, while the current Bose partnership targets wireless earbud accessories. 

Will this collaboration translate to amazing sound? We'll have to wait and see
Will this collaboration translate to amazing sound? We'll have to wait and see - Image: Motorola

As mentioned, the first show of this collaboration will be the Motorola Signature 27, in and of itself a device that breaks away from current Motorola designs. Teaser footage show the rear defined by four camera lenses arranged across two asymmetrical rows near the top of the phone. The housing curves inward toward a noticeably slimmer lower body, which makes for a nice finger rest when holding the device vertically.

Beyond its interesting new camera hump, the Signature 27 will be equipped with dual top- and bottom-mounted stereo speakers engineered to showcase the maiden results of the B&O tuning. Not only that, the phone packs some heavy-hitting hardware, including a 200MP Sony LYTIA primary camera sensor with 100x zoom capabilities, Dolby Vision capture, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor.

Crucially, Motorola confirmed that the Signature 27 will serve as a spearhead for its flagship resurgence in North America. After years of focusing heavily on mid-range and budget offerings in Western markets, the company started its resurgence with the Razr series (Fold and Flip) this year and plans to continue this momentum to US consumers in the coming months. We're not holding our breath until the devices actually land in our laps, but things are looking positive.
Tags:  Motorola, smartphones, Audio, bang--olufsen
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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