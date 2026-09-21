OnePlus 16 Debuts With 1TB Storage, Fresh Colors And A Cool New Light Trick

OnePlus 16 Tomorrow's Starlight variant - Image: OnePlus

OnePlus has opened pre-bookings for its lastest flagship slab phone, the OnePlus 16, with top specs and one variant featuring a Pixel HiLight-esque light system . And have we already mentioned that OnePlus is no longer does business in North America and Europe?





The phone will be available in three colors, but not in the US - Image: OnePlus



Design-wise, the OnePlus 16 retains the raised square rear camera module, even if the rumor mills have been pointing to a return to a circular island. Consumers are offered three colorways: Dark Forest (which ironically does not feature any green—it's more classic black), Martian Masterpiece (vibrant light-orange); and Tomorrow's Starlight. The latter is a brilliant silver variant that uses a specialized silk glass manufacturing process designed to repel fingerprint smudges.





Star light, star bright... - Image: OnePlus



Moreover, the Tomorrow's Starlight model introduces a functional feature known as the Interstellar Light Effect. Embedded into its rear glass panel are galactic coordinates (although the specific coordinates don't line up with any major space object), a star icon in the top right, and segmented sections capable of dynamic illumination. This lighting system functions as a notification matrix, pulsating or glowing in response to incoming phone calls, text messages, active charging phases, and real-time game status indicators.





Dark Forest is actually black - Image: OnePlus



With the OnePlus 16, the company is also entirely eliminating the paltry 8GB RAM option. Rather, customers have a choice of either 12GB or 16GB of DDR6 memory, paired with internal storage tiers spanning between 256GB to 1TB (non-expandable).





OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed it yet, but for the processor, there's strong belief that Qualcomm’s upcoming silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 will be at play here.





The device will have BOE X4 display boasting ultra-narrow bezels and a baseline 165Hz refresh rate that maxes out at 185Hz for gaming titles that support it. Power could see a monstrous leap with a rumored 9,000mAh cell, compared to the already massive 7,300mAh capacity of the previous generation, while supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. And imaging is supposedly handled by a 200MP primary sensor accompanied by 50MP ultrawide and 200MP periscope telephoto