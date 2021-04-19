Microsoft's xCloud Game Streaming Beta Lands For iOS And Windows 10 This Week





If you've been looking forward to enjoying Microsoft's Project xCloud game streaming beta on platforms other than Android, then we've got some good news in store for you. Microsoft says that starting tomorrow, it will send out a limited number of invites to existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to test out xCloud on iOS devices (iPhones, iPads) and Windows 10 PCs.

With Android smartphones and tablets, accessing xCloud is made possible via the Xbox Game Streaming app. However, iOS and Windows 10 access will come via a web browser. You'll have to visit xbox.com/play using either Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Safari. Browser access is the only way for iOS users to access xCloud, as Apple refuses to allow an app version of the service onto the App Store without onerous conditions (like requiring each available streaming game to be submitted to Apple for review).

According to Microsoft, over 100 games will be available at launch for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stream, and the limited beta will be accessible to lucky invitees in 22 countries. While the beta playtest opening this week will be extremely limited in scope, Microsoft's "plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months, so more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in all-new ways."

Participants will be able to play games using a Bluetooth or USB-connected controller on Windows 10 PCs. For those with iOS devices, you can use a Bluetooth controller or on-screen touch controls.

"In the early stages of the beta, we'll be focusing on fine-tuning features and creating a consistent experience across platforms, while making sure games are running their best," said Catherine Gluckstein, VP & Head of Product for Project xCloud. "This is an exciting step on our journey to bring gaming to the 3 billion players around the world."

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (and Project xCloud) is shaping up to be a "killer" app for Microsoft's Xbox consoles. Even Sony caved, offering its previously PlayStation-exclusive games like MLB The Show on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.