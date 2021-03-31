xCloud Streaming Adds Backwards Compatibility For Glorious Xbox, Xbox 360 Mobile Gaming Fun

As things stand, here is a list of the backwards compatible titles...

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)

It's a varied lineup for sure, and it will be interesting to what other games get added. If you have any requests, you might consider pinging Microsoft.





"We’ve listened to the feedback, going all the way back to our earliest cloud gaming preview, and making games from previous generations available on mobile devices has been one of the most requested features by the community," Microsoft says.





This is a neat way to revisit old titles you might have played before, or to catch up on a gaming franchise before hopping into whatever the latest installment might be (like playing previous Gears of War games before jumping into Gears 5).





It's also a nod to how far technology has come. These games used to required dedicated game consoles, but can now be enjoyed on relatively modest mobile hardware, complete with touch controls in a few of the games.



