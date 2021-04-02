Sony's MLB The Show 21 Heading To Xbox Game Pass For April 20th Launch





The song may say, "Take me out to the ballgame, take me out with the crowd," but that last part is certainly difficult in the middle of a pandemic. Though we may be on the upswing, it is still generally unsafe to be a part of a large crowd, so perhaps there is an alternative that could be just as fun. As it turns out, MLB The Show 21 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, so you can "root, root, root for the home team," all from the comfort of your own home.

Becoming available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Xbox Cloud Gaming on April 20th, MLB The Show 21 will bring the MLB experience anywhere a player goes. Moreover, Jamie Leece, MLB Senior VP, explains that with "cross-platform play and progress, you can play against others online, and earn and use content across the platform and generation you choose."









Supposedly, MLB The Show 21 will be "the fastest, deepest, and most intense moment-to-moment baseball action yet." We will have to see how that shapes up when the game launches with "a huge range of improvements, enhancements, and optimizations that make The Show the ultimate Major League Baseball experience." Between new animations, innovative new baseball gameplay, and an "all-new Stadium Creator," players can make the experience their own overall.