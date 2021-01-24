CATEGORIES
Sunday, January 24, 2021

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 Served Up For Hard To Resist Deals Up To 40 Percent Off

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deals are starting to pile up, now that the popular convertible has been on the market for over a year at this point. The arrival of the Surface Pro 7+ could also be part of the reason for the sweet deals, but whatever the cause, we're not going to complain at discounts that are approaching 40 percent off for certain configurations.

Starting off at the entry-level position, we have the Surface Pro 7 with a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. To further sweeten the deal, Best Buy is throwing in a Black Type Cover, which means that you'll have everything you need to use the convertible either as a tablet, or as a full-fledged laptop whenever you need it. The bundle offer has an MSRP of $959, but is currently available for nearly 40 percent off at $599.

If you're looking to save even more money, Best Buy is also offering up open-box versions of this same deal. Open-box (Fair Condition) examples can be had for $466.99 if you can find a store with stock, while (Satisfactory Condition) examples are slightly more expensive at $478.99.

4GB is a relatively wimpy amount of RAM to be dealing with today in Windows 10, so if you want to double that amount, Best Buy has you covered here as well. You can get a 10th generation Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and the same 128GB SSD with a Black Type Cover for $799. This is a $230 discount off the normal bundle price. Open-box deals for this configuration can be had for as little as $678.99.

If you don't want a Type Cover for some reason, or simply want to spring for superior Signature Type Cover, the same Surface Pro 7 hardware config above (Core i5/8GB/128GB) is available for $699. Open-box units are also available from $569.99.

All Surface Pro 7 convertibles weigh 1.7-pounds thanks to a lightweight magnesium chassis and feature a 12.3-inch (2736x1824) PixelSense Display. For connectivity, you'll find USB-A, USB-C, a microSDXC slot, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro 7 can last up to 10.5 hours per charge.

