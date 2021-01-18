CATEGORIES
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 With Signature Type Cover Discounted $360 With This Hot Deal

Now that Microsoft has announced a mid-cycle hardware refresh for its premium convertible with the launch of the Surface Pro 7+, it's a great time to score a deal on the standard version. The Surface Pro 7 starts at $749, but the discount that Microsoft is offering today extends to the flagship SKU that comes with all the bells and whistles.

Today, you can get the Surface Pro 7 with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a capacious 512GB SSD for $1,649. This represents a $250 savings off the regular price of $1,899. However, Microsoft's bundle offer allows you to add a Surface Pro Signature Type Cover for just $50 to that discounted price ($110 off). So, in total, you'll be paying $1,699, which brings the total discount for the bundle to $360.

You have the option to order the Surface Pro 7 in either Black or Platinum colors, while the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover is available in Blue, Red, or Grey. If you wish, you can even add the Surface Pro Type Cover with Fingerprint ID and still get it for $50 (down from its regular price of $159). You can purchase the bundle right here from the Microsoft Store.

The Surface Pro 7 was released in late 2019, but it is still a potent machine that is powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i7 (Ice Lake) processor. The 1.7-pound device has a magnesium chassis and is equipped with a 12.3-inch (2736x1824) PixelSense Display. For connectivity, you'll find USB-A, USB-C, a microSDXC slot, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. Microsoft says that the Surface Pro 7 can last up to 10.5 hours per charge.

As for the Surface Pro 7+, it improves upon its successor with a slightly bigger battery, optional 4G LTE connectivity, and a user-replaceable SSD. That SKU, however, starts at $899. With the Surface Pro 7+ now making the rounds, we expect to begin seeing even more deals on the Surface Pro 7 over the coming months. Hopefully, the discounts will extend to the more affordable SKUs as well.


