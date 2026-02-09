CATEGORIES
Microsoft's Next Xbox Reportedly Aims To Be A Full Windows 11 Gaming PC

by Alan VelascoMonday, February 09, 2026, 01:26 PM EDT
next gen xbox windowx pc hero
The current console generation has been less than stellar for Microsoft’s Xbox, as its Series X and S devices have struggled to build a user base that’s comparable to that of Sony and Nintendo. This has caused the company to expand the platforms its games can be played on, bringing marquee titles to the PlayStation 5 and consequently causing consternation amongst diehard Xbox fans. Microsoft is hoping to turn its fortunes around with the next generation Xbox, which will be unlike any Xbox that came before it.

The strategy for the next iteration of the Xbox will be different from that of a traditional console. According to Windows Central’s Xbox insider Jez Cordon, it’s going to be a full-fledged Windows 11 PC that has a controller friendly interface.

next gen xbox windowx pc body

Cordon says the design of the user interface and the overall experience is the north star driving the console’s development. The Xbox team knows full well it needs to nail the usability aspects because longtime fans who are most likely to buy into the next entry will expect it to be as easy to use as prior consoles. We got a glimpse of what this looks like with the release of the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X handheld.

Of course, if the next Xbox is a full Windows 11 PC under the hood it means that users will have access to everything the platform has to offer. That means third-party game stores such as Steam, Epic Games and GoG may be available for those who want to explore what’s available outside of the Xbox store.

next gen xbox windowx pc body2

Pricing may be the biggest departure from traditional consoles, however. Sarah Bond already noted that the company plans on releasing a “premium” device, for example. She said that well before the PC industry had been flipped on its ear due to the current DRAM shortage. This, coupled with the fact that it’ll be utilizing a semi-custom chip from AMD codenamed Magnus likely means a price that could be in the $1,000 range, which is far more than console customers would typically pay.

As for when this new Xbox is likely to release, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su provided a clue when she said that "development of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox featuring an AMD semi-custom SoC is progressing well to support a launch in 2027," during the company’s Q4 2025 earnings call.

Time will tell if this new path is enough to breathe new life into the Xbox brand and once again make it a fierce competitor to Sony and Nintendo.
Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft)
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
