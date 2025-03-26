Xbox Games Top PlayStation Store Preorders As Microsoft's Cross-Platform Play Pays Off
Due to this, it will be interesting to see how it performs on this generation's most powerful console, Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro. According to the PlayStation Store preorders page, this title is very popular and seems to be highly anticipated by gamers. It is flanked by perhaps an even bigger Xbox title, Forza Horizon 5. With multiple Microsoft titles shooting to the top of the PlayStation Store's preorder page, it's a clear sign that Microsoft's cross-platform efforts are paying off.
The PlayStation 5 has consistently sold better than its previous PlayStation 4 iteration. More importantly, it has sold enumerable more units than the comparable Xbox Series X|S generation from Microsoft. Microsoft is keenly aware of this, and thus its in its best interest to make the games it helps produce available on other platforms.
Microsoft has built up an impressive library of content with various studio acquisitions over the years, so it is well set up for this software play. Its Game Pass service is also popular with gamers, since it represents a good value and has a good selection of quality titles to play. PlayStation gamers will be excited to finally try some of the better known Xbox titles on the PS5 console, no doubt with many more to come.
With a change in the zeitgeist of console hardware, it no longer appears to be the battle of the brands as we've become accustomed to since time immemorial. Sega, a once popular console maker, successfully made the transition into producing only software titles. Microsoft is positioned much differently, but appears as though it will focus on software more than hardware in the future.
Murmurs of a handheld Xbox console also abound, which is another industry change that was sparked by the Steam Deck and popularity of the Nintendo Switch. For now, it appears as though PS5 fans are geared up for Xbox titles if the preorders are any indication of future success.