Microsoft Jacks Up Pricing On All Xbox Products But Will Gamers Care?

In a move announced with all the fanfare of a tax audit, Microsoft has quietly hiked prices on every piece of Xbox hardware it sells—consoles, controllers, and headsets alike. The news was buried in a support article on the official Xbox website, which is kind of like hiding a price hike in the fine print of a dentist's bill.

Xbox Series S 512GB: +$80 to $379.99

+$80 to $379.99 Xbox Series S 1TB: +$70 to $429.99

+$70 to $429.99 Xbox Series X Digital: +$100 to $549.99

+$100 to $549.99 Xbox Series X (Disc) : +$100 to $599.99

: +$100 to $599.99 Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition: +$130 to $729.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Core): +$5 to $64.99

+$5 to $64.99 Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) : +$5 to $69.99

: +$5 to $69.99 Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition : +$10 to $79.99

: +$10 to $79.99 Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition: +$10 to $89.99

+$10 to $89.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core): +$10 to $149.99

+$10 to $149.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) : +$20 to $199.99

: +$20 to $199.99 Xbox Stereo Headset : +$5 to $64.99

: +$5 to $64.99 Xbox Wireless Headset: +$10 to $109.99





Microsoft also slipped in a heads-up that beginning this holiday season, some new first-party Xbox games will launch at $79.99. Notably, that's the same sticker shock Nintendo delivered with Switch 2 titles last month—$80 digital and a painful $90 if you want a physical copy.

When asked about the decision, Microsoft gave IGN the usual PR spin: the price hikes were "made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development."





The Nintendo Switch 2 and its games are much more expensive than expected.





Here’s the hardware damage in the US:Accessories took a hit too:"Market conditions" likely refer to the recent Trump-admin tariffs on Chinese imports that are hammering hardware makers, but that’s not the only wind blowing here. Nintendo recently unveiled the Switch 2 at $449—a price that blindsided fans expecting something closer to $349. And with Nintendo's new games commanding $80-$90 apiece, suddenly Microsoft doesn’t look quite so out of step.That said, "rising cost of development" has become the gaming industry’s version of "we're raising rent due to increased property values." To be fair, it's not entirely bogus: silicon manufacturing costs haven’t dropped the way they used to, and inflation is a real thorn in the BOM.There’s also the Game Pass factor . With millions of players ponying up a low monthly fee for access to a buffet of games, the old razor-and-blades model—cheap console, expensive software—starts to wobble. If most players aren't buying full-priced games, Microsoft might be less able (or willing) to subsidize hardware.Still, the online backlash has been swift. Xbox is already trailing Nintendo and Sony in the console race, and critics argue the brand isn’t exactly delivering banger exclusives to justify the hike. On social media, gamers greeted the news like a lootbox full of expired coupons.If you were eyeing an Xbox Series X at the old price, your window may be closing fast. As of this morning, Amazon still had stock at the previous $499.99 tag—but it's since sold out. We still found a few deals available:Bottom line: Microsoft says prices are going up because they have to. Gamers say they won’t pay. But if history is any guide, we all know how this story ends: with a sigh, a shrug, and a credit card swipe.