Microsoft Jacks Up Pricing On All Xbox Products But Will Gamers Care?

In a move announced with all the fanfare of a tax audit, Microsoft has quietly hiked prices on every piece of Xbox hardware it sells—consoles, controllers, and headsets alike. The news was buried in a support article on the official Xbox website, which is kind of like hiding a price hike in the fine print of a dentist's bill.

Xbox Series S 512GB: +$80 to $379.99

Xbox Series S 1TB: +$70 to $429.99

Xbox Series X Digital: +$100 to $549.99

Xbox Series X (Disc): +$100 to $599.99

Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition: +$130 to $729.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Core): +$5 to $64.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Color): +$5 to $69.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Special Edition: +$10 to $79.99

Xbox Wireless Controller - Limited Edition: +$10 to $89.99

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core): +$10 to $149.99

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full): +$20 to $199.99

Xbox Stereo Headset: +$5 to $64.99

Xbox Wireless Headset: +$10 to $109.99





Microsoft also slipped in a heads-up that beginning this holiday season, some new first-party Xbox games will launch at $79.99. Notably, that's the same sticker shock Nintendo delivered with Switch 2 titles last month—$80 digital and a painful $90 if you want a physical copy.

When asked about the decision, Microsoft gave IGN the usual PR spin: the price hikes were "made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development."





