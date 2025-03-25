CATEGORIES
home News

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle On PS5 Signals Console Wars Are Waning

by Alan VelascoTuesday, March 25, 2025, 02:18 PM EDT
indiana jones and the great circle ps5 hero
Indiana Jones and The Great Circle launched late last year, giving Microsoft a great title to cap off a strong year. However, with all the hoopla of awards season, the game got overlooked as the gaming community discourse focused on the game of the year discussion. Now, the game is getting a second chance to get the limelight it deserves, as it makes its way over to the PlayStation 5. It’s yet another step towards the company becoming a full-fledged third-party publisher in a world where anything can be an Xbox.

To help mark the occasion, Bethesda, the studio responsible for bringing the game to life, brought together two of the most recognizable voice actors in video games for a fun commercial. Nolan North, voice actor for the PS5 exclusive Uncharted’s Nathan Drake, takes a moment in an appropriately designed room to welcome (and offer a bit of coaching to) Troy Baker, the voice actor tasked with nailing the Harrison Ford Indy vibe, in the world of PlayStation.


The lighthearted ad shows how much the competition in the gaming space is changing, as Microsoft is now aiming to get its titles on as many platforms as possible, rather than be caught up in a console war. It also could be a preview of what the company’s marketing will look like for any other of its franchises that end up making their way to the PS5.

An interesting aspect to watch is if Xbox ends up releasing an improved version meant to run on the PS5 Pro. It’s currently the most powerful console available and would likely lead to some nice visual upgrades. However, is Microsoft willing to provide the best console version of a game that it’s publishing on a console platform that isn’t its own? The ad doesn’t provide anything other than it’s “coming to PS5.”

PlayStation fans can look forward to taking on plenty of puzzles and globe-trotting adventures when Indiana Jones and The Great Circle becomes available on April 17, 2025.
Tags:  Gaming, Microsoft, Xbox, bethesda, nasdaqmsft, playstation-5, indiana-jones-and-the-great-circle
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment