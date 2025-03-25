Indiana Jones And The Great Circle On PS5 Signals Console Wars Are Waning
To help mark the occasion, Bethesda, the studio responsible for bringing the game to life, brought together two of the most recognizable voice actors in video games for a fun commercial. Nolan North, voice actor for the PS5 exclusive Uncharted’s Nathan Drake, takes a moment in an appropriately designed room to welcome (and offer a bit of coaching to) Troy Baker, the voice actor tasked with nailing the Harrison Ford Indy vibe, in the world of PlayStation.
The lighthearted ad shows how much the competition in the gaming space is changing, as Microsoft is now aiming to get its titles on as many platforms as possible, rather than be caught up in a console war. It also could be a preview of what the company’s marketing will look like for any other of its franchises that end up making their way to the PS5.
An interesting aspect to watch is if Xbox ends up releasing an improved version meant to run on the PS5 Pro. It’s currently the most powerful console available and would likely lead to some nice visual upgrades. However, is Microsoft willing to provide the best console version of a game that it’s publishing on a console platform that isn’t its own? The ad doesn’t provide anything other than it’s “coming to PS5.”
PlayStation fans can look forward to taking on plenty of puzzles and globe-trotting adventures when Indiana Jones and The Great Circle becomes available on April 17, 2025.