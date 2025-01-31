Xbox Exclusive Forza Horizon 5 Gets Ready To Drift To PS5, Will Halo Follow?
This new game makes us wonder if Microsoft will shift over any other exclusive titles to the PlayStation ecosystem. The biggest franchise that springs to mind is Halo, which has been Xbox's Super Mario in some sense. This would certainly send shockwaves through the industry, and may even upset some Xbox hardcore fans who see a dilution of the Xbox brand. Nevertheless, it's rumored to be in the pipeline.
In a recent interview with Xbox chief Phil Spencer, he mentions how having Xbox titles across many platforms is a positive thing. They're certainly put this tactic to use, since Forza Horizon 5 is one of the Xbox strongholds. I can see the Halo franchise making its way to the PlayStation and other platforms, it makes good business sense in my opinion. A properly done port-over of the popular game would likely mean millions more gamers would experience it.
It is no secret that on the hardware side, Xbox is trailing the more popular PS5. While the PlayStation 5 Pro has its bevy of critics due to its price and smaller performance gains, the original PS5 still remains dominant. This means that it is squarely in Microsoft's best interest to keep offering exclusive games on the platform that will likely outpace its own hardware sales over time.