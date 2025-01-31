CATEGORIES
Xbox Exclusive Forza Horizon 5 Gets Ready To Drift To PS5, Will Halo Follow?

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, January 31, 2025, 09:44 AM EDT
forza
If you've been waiting for some of Microsoft's Xbox exclusives to finally make their way to Sony's PlayStation 5 console, you're in luck. The ever fun Forza Horizon 5 is headed to the PS5 sometime this springtime, opening up the game to an entirely new group of players. With a stunning open-world design, this game is a blast to play. It also has plenty of races and car models to make even the most ardent enthusiasts happy. 

This new game makes us wonder if Microsoft will shift over any other exclusive titles to the PlayStation ecosystem. The biggest franchise that springs to mind is Halo, which has been Xbox's Super Mario in some sense. This would certainly send shockwaves through the industry, and may even upset some Xbox hardcore fans who see a dilution of the Xbox brand. Nevertheless, it's rumored to be in the pipeline.

halo

In response to the X/Twitter post above, Windows Central executive editor Jez Corden said, "Yep, mcc [Master Chief Collection] is first I heard. But we'll see." He followed that up with a caveat, saying, "Not any time imminently, tho, seemingly."

The folks over at Microsoft and the Xbox division have been pretty vocal about the future of the Xbox itself. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella famously mentioned that "Everything is an Xbox." He was alluding to the fact that Game Pass, the cloud gaming service offered by Microsoft, can be played on a multitude of platforms. Since  cloud gaming is not dependent on the hardware prowess of a particular device, you can use something modestly equipped to play the latest games. This is keeping in mind obvious bandwidth and potential network limitations, however, which can still be a big drawback for some without a stable connection. 

In a recent interview with Xbox chief Phil Spencer, he mentions how having Xbox titles across many platforms is a positive thing. They're certainly put this tactic to use, since Forza Horizon 5 is one of the Xbox strongholds. I can see the Halo franchise making its way to the PlayStation and other platforms, it makes good business sense in my opinion. A properly done port-over of the popular game would likely mean millions more gamers would experience it. 

It is no secret that on the hardware side, Xbox is trailing the more popular PS5. While the PlayStation 5 Pro has its bevy of critics due to its price and smaller performance gains, the original PS5 still remains dominant. This means that it is squarely in Microsoft's best interest to keep offering exclusive games on the platform that will likely outpace its own hardware sales over time. 

