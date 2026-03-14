Microsoft Preps Windows 11 Support For 1000Hz Gaming Monitors

The new capability is one of several updates Microsoft is testing with its latest Windows 11 builds in the Release Preview channel for insiders, versions 26100.8106 and 21200.8106 (KB5079387). In a blog post announcing the new builds, Microsoft lists the following changes under the Display section...

Monitors can now report refresh rates higher than 1000Hz.

While using a native USB4 monitor connection, the USB controller can now go to the lowest power level while the PC is sleeping, saving battery life.

Improved reliability of auto rotation after resuming from sleep.

Improved HDR reliability for displays with non-compliant DisplayID 2.0 blocks.

Monitors with DisplayID now report a more accurate size when using the WMI monitor APIs.









This latest move by Microsoft raises the question of whether there are perceivable benefits to gamers and mainstream users who opt to upgrade to an ultra-fast display. There is also the question of diminishing returns, particularly when ramping to 1,000Hz and beyond.





The folks at Blur Busters are claiming credit for convincing Microsoft to extend Windows 11's refresh rate support to higher levels, saying the company raised the ceiling to 5,000Hz. The site argues that retina refresh rates can actually go all the way up to 20,000Hz, and that when it comes to benefits for mainstream users, "the runway is very long" and extends into 5-digit territory.





That said, it does acknowledge various pitfalls, such as a mouse with a low DPI sabotaging a higher refresh rate display. It also talks about incrementalism, saying that mainstream users (non-esports players, basically) should target a 4x uplift in refresh rate to maximize perceivable differences when upgrading a display.









There are not many 1,000Hz options that you can actually buy right now, but there are some fast displays that can hit 500Hz or higher, and/or tout G-SYNC Pulsar support for perceived refresh rates that go higher. Some examples include...