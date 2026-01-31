CATEGORIES
Philips Evnia's New Dual-Mode Monitor Hits A Blistering 1000Hz For Silky-Smooth Gaming

by Paul LillySaturday, January 31, 2026, 08:27 AM EDT
Render of the Philips Evnia 27M2N55XD dual-mode gaming monitor on a desk.
Philips Evnia is laying claim to what it says is the world's first dual-mode gaming monitor to hit a blistering-fast 1,000Hz refresh rate. While HKC may take umbrage with the claim, Philips Evnia's new flagship 27M2N5500XD is certainly in an elite class, one that will likely grow in number as time goes on but, for now, stands out from the crowd.

"As the first dual-mode monitor with a true 1,000Hz panel, the 27M2N5500XD eliminates motion blur and screen tearing in fast-paced FPS games like CS:GO and Valorant, making moving targets and bullet trajectories crystal-clear," Philips Evnia states.

The new display is built around a Fast IPS panel and is capable of hitting a peppy 540Hz refresh rate at 1440p, or a blistering-fast 1,000Hz at 720p. For comparison, HKC's AntGamer ANT275PQ Max, announced last month, also hits 540Hz at its native 1440p resolution, but goes to 1,080Hz at HD. That display, however, is based on a Fast TN panel.

Philips Evnia is believed to be using the same panel featured in AOC's Agon Pro AGP277QKD, which is one more dual-mode display with a 1,000Hz refresh rate at the top end. Philips Evnia's claim of unleashing the world's first of its kind will be dependent on whether it can beat its competitors to market. As of right now, we're not seeing any of these displays at retail.

Rear render of the Philips Evnia 27M2N55XD dual-mode gaming monitor.

Beyond the blazing-fast refresh rate, the 27M2N5500XD serves up a 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, 2,000:1 contrast ratio, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space (96% of DCI-P3 and 107% of Adobe RGB). It also has a peak brightness of 500 nits and DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Connectivity options include a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 2.1 input, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The question is, do you really need a 1,000Hz display? It really depends on what types of games you play. Last September, AMD posted a slide showing certain games being able to achieve 1,000 frames per second on different combinations of certain Ryzen CPUs and both Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs.

Philips Evnia's press release makes no mention of pricing or availability for the 27M2N5500XD, so we'll have to wait and see.
