MSI And NVIDIA Unveil MPG 272QRF X36 G-SYNC Pulsar Monitor For Competitive Gamers





At CES 2026, NVIDIA finally revealed its long-awaited lineup of first-generation G-SYNC Pulsar monitors—and one of them is the MSI MPG 272QRF X36. Like the other new monitors revealed at NVIDIA's conference, the MSI MPG 272QRF X36 is a 27-inch Rapid IPS monitor in 2560×1440 resolution, with full G-SYNC support up to 360 Hz. Where things get truly mind-boggling is the "Pulsar" part, though—something that NVIDIA claims can provide motion clarity akin to 1000 Hz on a 360 Hz display.





While the exact quantification is complex and requires specialized testing, early hands-on impressions of the technology have been profoundly positive, and the science behind it actually makes a lot of sense—especially to those familiar with CRTs and modern techniques like BFI (Black Frame Insertion) or ULMB (Ultra Low Motion Blur).





For those who may not know , a long-established key weakness of modern flat display panels is that they are "sample-and-hold" displays. Unlike a CRT, which displayed each frame for a fraction of a second before the phosphors decayed, LCDs and OLEDs display an image continuously until the monitor refreshes to a new image. This fools our brain into seeing it as a continuous image instead of a series of images. While that might sound like a good thing, the end result is that it becomes blurred, as if you were moving your head during the capture.





For gamers, this was actually the biggest loss with the pivot to HDTVs & flat screen monitors from CRTs. While CRTs were interlaced, bulky behemoths, they also had perfect motion clarity, pixel response time, and zero input lag, not to mention their ability to display many resolutions "natively." That's why even signals in sub-SD resolutions (like the Super NES' 256x224 ) could still look remarkably good on a CRT TV, but would be obviously blown-up and blurry on a flatscreen—at least, without the use of integer scaling, which is a relatively novel feature.

Image Credit: Monitors Unboxed on YouTube