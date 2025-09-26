CATEGORIES
Microsoft Makes Last-Minute U-Turn For Windows 10 Extended Support Policy In Europe

by Alan VelascoFriday, September 26, 2025, 01:40 PM EDT
windows 10 extended support europe hero
Microsoft will be ending official support for Windows 10 in just a few weeks, and it's something many users have been dreading, either because their aging hardware isn't eligible to run the company's latest operating system, or because they just flat out don't want to move to Windows 11.

These users have been thrown a lifeline with an extra year of "Extended Security Updates" (ESU) support, but with strings attached. Microsoft is providing three options for those seeking extended support, by signing into a Microsoft account and either enabling Windows Backup through OneDrive, redeeming 1,000 Microsoft Reward points, or simply coughing up $30. The former option involves giving up your data to the all-consuming Cloud, while the latter two options probably or definitely involve opening up your wallet.

windows 10 extended support europe body

It turns out that users in Europe will be able to get this extended support without having to jump through any hoops. The Euroconsumers Group states that “Microsoft will provide a no-cost Extended Security Updates option for Windows 10 consumer users in the European Economic Area (EEA). We are also glad this option will not require users to back up settings, apps, or credentials, or use Microsoft Rewards.”

Additionally, the Euroconsumer Group is also pushing for Microsoft to provide more than the one year of extended support the company has promised. The group notes that extended support for prior operating system transitions, such as from Windows 7 to Windows 8, was provided for a longer period—that particular transition took three full years. It hopes that Microsoft will do the same for Windows 10.

It's unlikely that Microsoft will grant this easier path to extended support for Windows 10 to users outside the EEA. If you're stuck in the lurch, you can refer to our handy guide for ensuring that your system is ready to receive updates during the extended support period.
