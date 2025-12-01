Microsoft Warns Windows 11 AI Agents May Hallucinate Or Even Install Malware





Credit to Microsoft, because the warning isn't wrong at all. It's just striking to see the company openly acknowledge it at the exact moment it's trying to sell the public on the idea that Windows will soon be home to swarms of autonomous AI processes with broad system permissions, and the timing is rough, because the Windows team already knows the community is getting tired of the AI push.









Google's AI tooling hasn't fared much better. In July, Gemini CLI went off the rails during a simple folder reorganization task. It hallucinated a nonexistent destination directory, issued move commands anyway, and destroyed files when the OS tried to interpret the nonsense commands literally. That's not even touching today's blowup over Google Antigravity, where a user reported that the tool—an agent-heavy coding workspace—deleted the contents of an entire drive after screwing up a system command.





A user claims that Google's Antigravity coding tool nuked his entire disk.