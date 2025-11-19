CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Responds To Security Concerns Over Windows 11's Agentic AI Shift

by Alan VelascoWednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:48 PM EDT
microsoft ai agents security hero
Microsoft continues to work towards an AI driven experience in its software and operating systems, even though some users have been vocal about letting the company know that they’re not fully bought in with that direction. To attempt to ease the concerns of some of these users, Microsoft is laying out how it plans on keeping its Windows OS safe and secure while implementing new AI features.

There are four principles that will be the core of what’s supposed to make this all work. One is that these agents will have their own accounts that are separate from a user’s account, so it has its own policies and permissions. Another is that agents will have limited privileges to minimize access to resources. Additionally, agents must be signed by trusted sources, and these signatures can be revoked or blocked. Lastly, this is all anchored by a privacy-preserving design that only collects and processes necessary data.

microsoft ai agents security body

To adhere to these tenets, Microsoft is implementing agent workspaces, which will compete tasks it has been assigned by a user in the background. These workspaces are separate from that of the user so that all its actions can be reviewed to ensure it’s working as expected. Although it can use the same software as a human does, it will be limited to a set of local folders such as Documents, Downloads, Desktop and Pictures.

Those who participate in the Windows Insider Program can access these new agentic features to get a glimpse of the vision Microsoft has for its OS. These can be enabled by going to “Settings,” clicking on “System,” then clicking on “AI Components,” and toggling on “Experimental agentic features.”

While Microsoft is taking precautions seriously, users will still be granting these AI agents significant access to data and need to keep in mind that the AI is far from perfect. A vigorous backup strategy is recommended before enabling the agents.
Tags:  Microsoft, artificial-intelligence, (nasdaq:msft), windows-11
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment