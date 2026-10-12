Microsoft Warns Old Windows PCs Face An Update Cutoff In 2027
Devices that aren't updated before the May and June 2027 deadlines will not only be locked out of future improvements to Windows 11, but will potentially miss out on hundreds of security patches per month. While not all of those correspond to particularly serious vulnerabilities, just one could disrupt a home or destroy a business if exploited, so we recommend professionals prioritize updates as soon as possible. Fortunately for slow-moving enterprise environments, there is more than half a year to get systems patched and certificates updated.
Per Microsoft's instructions, here's what you need to do based on your version of Windows:
- Windows 11 version 25H2 or newer: Nothing! You already have the requisite certificates for future Windows updates.
- Windows 11 version 24H2, Windows Server 2025, Windows 10 Extended Support Program (ESU,) Windows 10 Long-Term Servicing Branch (LTSC) 2019 releases, Windows Server 2016, and Windows Server 2019: Install the September 2025 Windows security update before June 19th, 2027.
- Older Windows versions: Microsoft advises you to buy a full upgrade to a supported version of Windows.