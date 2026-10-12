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Microsoft Warns Old Windows PCs Face An Update Cutoff In 2027

by Chris HarperMonday, October 12, 2026, 01:35 PM EDT
Various Windows 11 laptops, tablets, and convertibles.
Various Windows 11 laptops, tablets, and convertibles. Image: Microsoft
If you haven't updated your Windows PC in a year or more, you'll need to apply an update in the near future to prevent another wave of certificate expirations from locking you out of future Windows updates.

Devices that aren't updated before the May and June 2027 deadlines will not only be locked out of future improvements to Windows 11, but will potentially miss out on hundreds of security patches per month. While not all of those correspond to particularly serious vulnerabilities, just one could disrupt a home or destroy a business if exploited, so we recommend professionals prioritize updates as soon as possible. Fortunately for slow-moving enterprise environments, there is more than half a year to get systems patched and certificates updated.

hero windows security
Official Windows Security graphic. Image: Microsoft
Per Microsoft's instructions, here's what you need to do based on your version of Windows:
  • Windows 11 version 25H2 or newer: Nothing! You already have the requisite certificates for future Windows updates.
  • Windows 11 version 24H2, Windows Server 2025, Windows 10 Extended Support Program (ESU,) Windows 10 Long-Term Servicing Branch (LTSC) 2019 releases, Windows Server 2016, and Windows Server 2019: Install the September 2025 Windows security update before June 19th, 2027.
  • Older Windows versions: Microsoft advises you to buy a full upgrade to a supported version of Windows.
While many major Windows Updates have been known to introduce bugs, it is typically a good idea to update. That said, we do also think that sticking to general releases and the stable branch is best for most users, particularly enterprise and professional users. Those willing to experiment with the Windows Insider Program may enjoy the early looks at in-development improvements to Windows 11, though, including significant performance and UI updates that add more functionality or streamline everyday processes.
Tags:  Microsoft, security, updates, Windows 10, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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