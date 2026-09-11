Microsoft Smashes Patch Tuesday Record With 974 Security Fixes
Microsoft's increased update tempo is obviously enhanced by AI, which is driving much higher threat discovery capabilities.
It is important to note that while AI is indeed affecting both sides of the cybersecurity coin, we haven't seen a massive rise in AI-enhanced attacks--yet. While PoC (proof of concept) attacks like an AI worm do exist, there's little if any evidence that they're being deployed at a large scale. The higher volume of CVEs isn't on the second Tuesday of every month isn't always in response to new-found attacks, but rather reflects how AI has strengthened cybersecurity discovery efforts.
Per KrebsOnSecurity's coverage, two of the most dangerous of the critical exploits mentioned earlier are CVE-2026-69730, a DNS weakness present from Windows 10 and onward, and CVE-2026-69829, a remote code execution flaw in the Windows Shell. There's also CVE-2026-81963 and CVE-2026-85880, which correspond to privilege escalation zero-day vulnerabilities.
Patch Tuesday isn't the exclusive domain of Microsoft and Windows. This wave of patches also means you can expect a larger-than-normal wave of security updates coming to Google Chrome, Adobe software, and more. These days, every major tech company is using AI to accelerate cybersecurity flaw discovery.
With the increased volume of patches lately, enterprise IT teams will have to set aside more time to test proprietary software for potential compatibility issues. Failing to do so before deploying some security patches in an enterprise environment can be a fairly costly mistake. For home users though, unless you're running dated, specialized software for a particular use case, we recommend installing most Windows security updates ASAP.