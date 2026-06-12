CATEGORIES
home News

Nightmare-Eclipse Drops Another BitLocker Bypass After YellowKey Patch

by Chris HarperFriday, June 12, 2026, 02:25 PM EDT
hero winsecurity2
Cybersecurity researcher and current Microsoft nemesis, Nightmare-Eclipse, has released a new pair of zero-day Windows exploits following this week's Patch Tuesday, which had patched the last of Eclipse's initial six zero-days.

The new exploits are called "RoguePlanet," which corresponds to a Windows Defender vulnerability, and "GreatXML," which corresponds to a BitLocker bypass vulnerability. Compared to the last six exploits though, these two seem a little less severe, despite all of the media attention.

content rogueplanet
RoguePlanet

RoguePlanet relies on a race condition in Windows. Even according to Nightmare-Eclipse, "it's a hit or miss" with varying success rate on different machines, and limited to Windows 11 and Windows 10. Nightmare-Eclipse believes that the vulnerability could be used against Windows Server, but that it would need to be redesigned to do so.

In any case, RoguePlanet shouldn't be ignored--if successful, the exploit spawns a System CMD shell with full administrator rights that would allow any user with direct access to a PC to gain full control of it, which could obviously be disastrous in many situations.

content greatxml
GreatXML

GreatXML, the newer of the two exploits, is more interesting. Nightmare-Eclipse claims that the exploit will work on any Windows 11 machine where a Microsoft Defender scan was previously run offline, and that by copying relevant files to the WinRE partition, a shell with unrestricted BitLocker volume access will spawn.

Eclipse also claims that if the offline scan was never done previously, you'll need to login and run it yourself or "figure out a way to boot into WinRE in offline scan state."

Per The Register's coverage and Will Dormann, though, GreatXML doesn't actually seem to work. Dormann tested the exploit as claimed and noted that the CMD shell doesn't spawn until Defender Offline is run again, and that since you need to be an admin logged into Windows to perform that, you could just turn off BitLocker anyway.

Dormann's testing extended across three different versions of Windows 11, and GreatXML simply didn't work.
Tags:  Microsoft, security, cybersecurity, BitLocker, (nasdaq:msft), windows-defender, windows 11
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use