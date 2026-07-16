CATEGORIES
home News

AI Helps Microsoft Smash Patch Tuesday Record With 570 Security Fixes

by Chris HarperThursday, July 16, 2026, 04:35 PM EDT
hero windows update laptop
Microsoft's drive to improve Windows security with AI-driven vulnerability discovery has led to another record-breaking Patch Tuesday. This time around, there's a whopping 570 security fixes for Windows 11, which is more than double the previous record set by June's 206 fixes.

If you've been following our security beat here at Hot Hardware, this news may not surprise you. After all, AI-driven cyber attacks have evolved rapidly, and AI has also helped accelerate security fixes for Google Chrome and other software, not just Windows. Even Linux kernel creator Linus Torvalds has accepted AI for its utility as a tool to improve Linux, though not before tightening submission rules to prevent an unmanageable flood of AI reports.

ai worm

The 570 flaws are grouped into a few different categories. The largest by far was 254 Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities, followed by 145 Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities. There were also 102 Information Disclosure, 35 Denial of Service, 17 Security Feature Bypass, and 16 Spoofing vulnerabilities addressed by Patch Tuesday. BleepingComputer also notes extensive patching being done for other software, including 468 Chromium/Edge flaws patched by Google.

Of the 570 flaws addressed by this Patch Tuesday, three corresponded to zero-day vulnerabilities, two which had been previously exploited and one that had been publicly disclosed. The exploited zero-days included CVE-2026-56155 and CVE-2026-56164, which were both Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities. The third zero-day was CVE-2026-50661, which was a BitLocker bypass vulnerability. Even Nightmare-Eclipse's RoguePlanet Windows Defender Elevation of Privilege (CVE-2026-50656) has been patched.

All told, things seem to be moving in the right direction at Microsoft right now. While it's true that cybercriminals are benefiting from AI, AI has also been well-utilized to keep systems secure in the face of evolving threats. As always, we recommend readers to keep their systems up-to-date to be best protected from the ever-growing field of cyber threats.
Tags:  Microsoft, security, Patch Tuesday, cybersecurity, AI, (nasdaq:msft), windows update, windows 11
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use