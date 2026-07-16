AI Helps Microsoft Smash Patch Tuesday Record With 570 Security Fixes
If you've been following our security beat here at Hot Hardware, this news may not surprise you. After all, AI-driven cyber attacks have evolved rapidly, and AI has also helped accelerate security fixes for Google Chrome and other software, not just Windows. Even Linux kernel creator Linus Torvalds has accepted AI for its utility as a tool to improve Linux, though not before tightening submission rules to prevent an unmanageable flood of AI reports.
The 570 flaws are grouped into a few different categories. The largest by far was 254 Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities, followed by 145 Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities. There were also 102 Information Disclosure, 35 Denial of Service, 17 Security Feature Bypass, and 16 Spoofing vulnerabilities addressed by Patch Tuesday. BleepingComputer also notes extensive patching being done for other software, including 468 Chromium/Edge flaws patched by Google.
Of the 570 flaws addressed by this Patch Tuesday, three corresponded to zero-day vulnerabilities, two which had been previously exploited and one that had been publicly disclosed. The exploited zero-days included CVE-2026-56155 and CVE-2026-56164, which were both Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities. The third zero-day was CVE-2026-50661, which was a BitLocker bypass vulnerability. Even Nightmare-Eclipse's RoguePlanet Windows Defender Elevation of Privilege (CVE-2026-50656) has been patched.
All told, things seem to be moving in the right direction at Microsoft right now. While it's true that cybercriminals are benefiting from AI, AI has also been well-utilized to keep systems secure in the face of evolving threats. As always, we recommend readers to keep their systems up-to-date to be best protected from the ever-growing field of cyber threats.