Microsoft Is Rethinking The Entire Xbox Business As Console Costs Surge
The AMD-powered Project Helix is a box that will be capable of running both PC and Xbox console games, which has been described as a premium device with high-end components. Of course, these plans have run into the reality of the chip and memory shortage, and it’s forcing the company to adjust what it ends up offering to customers alongside how it offers the new hardware.
One way of accomplishing a more affordable console is by cutting back on the components, with Sharma saying, “I think that we have to think very differently about storage and memory going forward.” However, it’s a risky maneuver because if Project Helix is nerfed too much then it might not be able to deliver the performance that can entice current Xbox Series X|S owners to upgrade or convert players gaming on other platforms.
While many players won’t like it, another potential option is having the hardware be subsidized by ads. To be clear, that's not the current messaging by Sharma or Microsoft at large. That said, it's not unprecedented. Amazon does this successfully with its Kindle devices, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that it could work with a gaming console. There are already signs of this being a legitimate option, as Sharma has noted that the company is exploring ways of working with services like Netflix to bolster its Game Pass subscription.
It will be interesting to see what path Microsoft ultimately ends up taking as it looks to offer Sony’s PlayStation more stiff competition in the next console generation.