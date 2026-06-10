Microsoft Is Rethinking The Entire Xbox Business As Console Costs Surge





“We must think about other ways to think about the cost construction of a console. We must think about how we create different plans, so more people can participate in the console,” said Sharma.





She added that it’s not feasible to offer a gaming device that costs north of a thousand dollars and expect it to be a hit with the mass audience consoles typically reach, not without exploring “radically different business models.”

Xbox can also look to its past for potential ways of making its next console more affordable. It used to offer customers Xbox All Access, which was a monthly payment plan that cost between $25 and $35 a month for either an Xbox Series S or X and included Game Pass. It could bring back this payment model with different pricing options without having to resort to cutting down Project Helix.







