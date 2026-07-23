Microsoft Forces LG To Kill McAfee Popups In Bloatware Crackdown
Namely, this move by Microsoft still does nothing to prevent the LG Monitor App Installer from being auto-installed when certain LG monitors are connected on a Windows 11 system. Microsoft has only penalized LG for advertising McAfee, not auto-installing the LG Monitor App Installer, since that is intended, built-in Windows functionality.
In a statement, LG reiterated that McAfee wasn't being installed automatically and that the "LG Monitor App Installer does not access, collect, or transmit any customer personal data." LG's WebOS used by its smart TVs certainly does do exactly those things, though, which is why we noted some users having privacy concerns with the Monitor App Installer in our prior coverage. While Microsoft has effectively struck down the adware component of LG's Monitor App Installer, the wider cybersecurity concerns around LG displays (especially its Smart TVs) remain warranted.
As WindowsLatest puts it, OEM bloatware will likely continue to be installed through Windows Update, "but for once, a major Windows-related consumer complaint got resolved in under a week, and that's worth acknowledging." We agree; it's a good look for Microsoft and lends some credence to its ongoing efforts to improve the reputation of Windows 11, which could use the help.
Of course, we also anticipate that this won't be the last time we hear about LG's data collection activities, nor about OEM bloatware on Windows and other platforms. Here's hoping that Microsoft remains this responsive next time, and that LG is held responsible for its approach to data collection.
Image Credit: WindowsLatest