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Microsoft Forces LG To Kill McAfee Popups In Bloatware Crackdown

by Chris HarperThursday, July 23, 2026, 03:55 PM EDT
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Just days ago, we reported on a controversy that had emerged surrounding LG monitors and smart TVs that turned out to contain egregious bloatware and tracking functionality. Per WindowsLatest, Microsoft has at least taken action against the most offensive factor; now, LG's Monitor App Installer will no longer show pop-up advertisements for a free trial of McAfee security software. This is undoubtedly a positive turn of events, but it only addresses one facet of a very complex situation.

Namely, this move by Microsoft still does nothing to prevent the LG Monitor App Installer from being auto-installed when certain LG monitors are connected on a Windows 11 system. Microsoft has only penalized LG for advertising McAfee, not auto-installing the LG Monitor App Installer, since that is intended, built-in Windows functionality.

In a statement, LG reiterated that McAfee wasn't being installed automatically and that the "LG Monitor App Installer does not access, collect, or transmit any customer personal data." LG's WebOS used by its smart TVs certainly does do exactly those things, though, which is why we noted some users having privacy concerns with the Monitor App Installer in our prior coverage. While Microsoft has effectively struck down the adware component of LG's Monitor App Installer, the wider cybersecurity concerns around LG displays (especially its Smart TVs) remain warranted.

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The offending popup was appearing without any action from LG monitor users.

As WindowsLatest puts it, OEM bloatware will likely continue to be installed through Windows Update, "but for once, a major Windows-related consumer complaint got resolved in under a week, and that's worth acknowledging." We agree; it's a good look for Microsoft and lends some credence to its ongoing efforts to improve the reputation of Windows 11, which could use the help.

Of course, we also anticipate that this won't be the last time we hear about LG's data collection activities, nor about OEM bloatware on Windows and other platforms. Here's hoping that Microsoft remains this responsive next time, and that LG is held responsible for its approach to data collection.

Image Credit: WindowsLatest
Tags:  Microsoft, Monitors, lg display, bloatware, (nasdaq:msft), lg-electronics, windows 11
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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