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Microsoft Is Finally Cleaning Up Windows 11 Search By Stripping Away Ads

by Tim SweezyTuesday, July 14, 2026, 11:16 AM EDT
hero windows search update example image
Windows 11 users have long voiced their frustrations regarding the cluttered and confusing nature of the operating system's search function. For years, pressing the Windows key and typing a query often resulted in a messy screen filled with irrelevant web links and unwanted promotional materials. Microsoft is finally listening to this feedback and taking significant steps to improve the experience. A recent post on the Windows Insider Blog outlines a comprehensive overhaul designed to make finding files, apps, and settings much faster and significantly less distracting.

The company has begun rolling out a collection of Windows Search improvements designed to reduce clutter, prioritize useful local results, and give users more control over what appears. The changes are initially available to Windows Insiders in the Experimental channel through a controlled rollout, meaning some testers will receive them before others.

The most noticeable improvement removes promotional content from web results. Microsoft says Search will show the most relevant web answer instead of placing related products and promotions ahead of it. That does not necessarily mean every commercial element is disappearing, since Microsoft Store suggestions can still appear, but the search box should feel less like a miniature billboard.

Microsoft is also adding a setting that lets users disable web and Microsoft Store suggestions altogether. The option lives under Settings > Privacy & Security > Search. Turning it off should make Windows Search behave more like a traditional tool for finding apps, settings, and files stored on or connected to the PC.

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That choice has been missing for far too long. Anyone searching for Calculator probably wants the Calculator app, not a guided tour of everything the internet has ever written about calculators.

Local content should also appear more consistently at the top when it provides the strongest match. Microsoft says installed apps, Windows settings, and personal files will more reliably outrank web results and Store suggestions. Common system locations, including This PC and Recycle Bin, should also become easier to find.

Search is getting more tolerant of sloppy typing as well. Misspelled, incomplete, or slightly mangled app names should still return the intended result. Microsoft uses “utlook” as an example, which Windows can recognize as a search for Outlook. That may sound like a small improvement, but search tools tend to earn their keep by understanding what a person meant rather than demanding perfect spelling.

The software giant has also adjusted how Windows settings appear, with an initial round of ranking changes intended to push the most relevant options higher. File searches now support two-character queries, while connected and cloud-based files can appear alongside local documents when they provide a better match. Each result will more clearly identify where it came from, and whether it is an app, setting, file, web result, or Microsoft Store suggestion. Microsoft is also working on reliability improvements aimed at reducing crashes and loading problems.

These changes will not reach every Windows 11 PC immediately. Microsoft is testing them with Windows Insiders first and plans to continue refining the experience as the rollout expands. Availability may also vary by region.

Still, the direction is encouraging. Windows Search does not need more tricks, promotions, or distractions. It needs to find the right thing quickly and then get out of the way. Microsoft appears to have finally received the memo.
Tags:  Search, updates, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11, windows search
Tim Sweezy

Tim Sweezy

Tim's first PC was a Tandy TRS-80 and cut his gaming teeth on Pong, Atari, and the local arcade. He now enjoys sharing his passion for tech with his sons and grandsons. Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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