Your TV Is Spying on You, Here’s How to Shut It Down
Modern smart TVs employ a sophisticated tracking mechanism known as Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) to build detailed profiles of user viewing habits. Functioning similarly to audio-identification apps like Shazam, ACR works by periodically capturing snippets of on-screen content and matching them against an extensive reference library to identify exactly what is being displayed at any given moment. While previous academic inquiries have focused on third-party tracking within these ecosystems, recent black-box audits have shifted focus toward second-party tracking conducted directly by the TV platforms, specifically Samsung and LG.
The Mechanics of ACR TechnologySo, what exactly is Automatic Content Recognition, and how does it work? ACR technology relies on a combination of digital fingerprinting and real-time data harvesting to function effectively. The primary components include:
- Audio/Video Fingerprinting: The system generates unique signatures from the media and compares them to a master database for identification.
- Real-Time Identification: Content is recognized almost instantly as it appears on the screen.
- Automatic Data Collection: The system gathers data autonomously without requiring active user input.
- Deep Device Integration: The technology is natively embedded within the hardware of smart TVs and various streaming devices.
Data Profiles and Industry ApplicationsThe scope of data collected through ACR is extensive, covering both specific content details and broader user behaviors. Platforms track what shows, movies, and advertisements are watched, along with viewing duration, completion rates, and channel-switching patterns. This information is supplemented by geographic location data, device identifiers, and a longitudinal viewing history across different apps and platforms.
Your smart TV is taking screenshots of your screen every 15 seconds.— Nav Toor (@heynavtoor) April 15, 2026
Not a guess. Not a theory.
A peer-reviewed study by researchers at UC Davis, UCL, and UC3M tested it.
Samsung TVs: every minute.
LG TVs: every 15 seconds.
Even when you're just using it as a monitor.
Here's…
Managing Privacy: Platform-Specific ControlsWhile ACR is often enabled by default, users can opt-out through specific system settings, which has been shown to successfully halt network traffic to ACR servers. However, the process varies significantly by manufacturer:
- Samsung: Navigate to Menu > Settings > All Settings > General & Privacy > Terms & Privacy and uncheck "Viewing Information Services".
- LG: Users must toggle off "Live Plus" under Settings > General > System > Additional Settings and disable "Viewing Information" within the Privacy & Terms menu.
- Roku TVs: Under Settings > Privacy > Smart TV Experience, uncheck "Use Info from TV Inputs".
- Sony: Navigate to Settings > All Settings > Samba Interactive TV and switch the toggle to "Off".
- Vizio: Access Menu > Settings > All Settings > Admin & Privacy and turn off "Viewing Data".
- Amazon Fire TV: Under Settings > Preferences > Privacy Settings, users should disable "Device Usage Data," "Collect App and Over-the-Air Usage," and "Interest-Based Ads".