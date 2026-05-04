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Your TV Is Spying on You, Here’s How to Shut It Down

by Tim SweezyMonday, May 04, 2026, 10:15 AM EDT
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Digital creator and software engineer Nav Toor recently alerted his followers on X to a pervasive privacy concern: most smart TVs capture screenshots of on-screen content as frequently as every 15 seconds. Perhaps more startling is that this tracking is enabled by default. This may bring back to mind Microsoft's Recall feature. To reclaim their privacy, owners must not only be aware that this surveillance exists but also navigate what some may find to be complex menus to manually disable it. This technology is known as Automatic Content Recognition, or ACR.

Modern smart TVs employ a sophisticated tracking mechanism known as Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) to build detailed profiles of user viewing habits. Functioning similarly to audio-identification apps like Shazam, ACR works by periodically capturing snippets of on-screen content and matching them against an extensive reference library to identify exactly what is being displayed at any given moment. While previous academic inquiries have focused on third-party tracking within these ecosystems, recent black-box audits have shifted focus toward second-party tracking conducted directly by the TV platforms, specifically Samsung and LG.

The Mechanics of ACR Technology

So, what exactly is Automatic Content Recognition, and how does it work? ACR technology relies on a combination of digital fingerprinting and real-time data harvesting to function effectively. The primary components include:
  • Audio/Video Fingerprinting: The system generates unique signatures from the media and compares them to a master database for identification.
  • Real-Time Identification: Content is recognized almost instantly as it appears on the screen.
  • Automatic Data Collection: The system gathers data autonomously without requiring active user input.
  • Deep Device Integration: The technology is natively embedded within the hardware of smart TVs and various streaming devices.
Research indicates that ACR is highly resilient; it continues to function even when the smart TV is utilized as a 'dumb' external display, such as when content is played through an HDMI connection.

Data Profiles and Industry Applications

The scope of data collected through ACR is extensive, covering both specific content details and broader user behaviors. Platforms track what shows, movies, and advertisements are watched, along with viewing duration, completion rates, and channel-switching patterns. This information is supplemented by geographic location data, device identifiers, and a longitudinal viewing history across different apps and platforms.

This data serves two primary stakeholders: advertisers and content providers. Advertisers utilize ACR for precise audience targeting, cross-device tracking, and measuring the effectiveness of ad campaigns. Content providers use these analytics to power recommendation engines and understand viewership trends in real time to optimize engagement.

Managing Privacy: Platform-Specific Controls

While ACR is often enabled by default, users can opt-out through specific system settings, which has been shown to successfully halt network traffic to ACR servers. However, the process varies significantly by manufacturer:
  • Samsung: Navigate to Menu > Settings > All Settings > General & Privacy > Terms & Privacy and uncheck "Viewing Information Services".
  • LG: Users must toggle off "Live Plus" under Settings > General > System > Additional Settings and disable "Viewing Information" within the Privacy & Terms menu.
  • Roku TVs: Under Settings > Privacy > Smart TV Experience, uncheck "Use Info from TV Inputs".
  • Sony: Navigate to Settings > All Settings > Samba Interactive TV and switch the toggle to "Off".
  • Vizio: Access Menu > Settings > All Settings > Admin & Privacy and turn off "Viewing Data".
  • Amazon Fire TV: Under Settings > Preferences > Privacy Settings, users should disable "Device Usage Data," "Collect App and Over-the-Air Usage," and "Interest-Based Ads".
Users of Amazon Fire TV devices should note that these privacy settings have been reported to revert to "On" following system updates, necessitating regular manual verification.
Tags:  Samsung, Sony, TV, Privacy, LG, (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Tim Sweezy

Tim Sweezy

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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