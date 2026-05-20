Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Tri-Motor EV Brings 1,153-HP to Porsche Taycan Fight





Mercedes-AMG has turned its GT series from brutal gas-powered grand tourers into an all-electric declaration of war against the likes of the Porsche Taycan. The new 2027 EV arrives on AMG’s dedicated 800-volt AMG.EA platform with three axial-flux motors, a 106 kWh battery, and numbers that push it into hypercar territory at over 1,000 horsepower, while keeping four usable doors.





At the top of the range sits the GT63, rated at 1,153 horses and 1,475 lb-ft of torque, with the company claiming 0-60 mph in 2.0 seconds flat and an electronically limited top speed of 186 mph. The GT55 is hardly the sensible piece of kit either, making 805 horsepower and 1,328 lb-ft, and can jet to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds. So these cars are for those who don't mind giving up performance coming from the familiar V8 thunder and having a Formula 1-based electric powerplant and battery instead. For reference, the 2026 Taycan Turbo GT does 0-60 mph in 2.1 seconds and peaks at 190 mph.





Mercedes says the axial-flux motors are unusually small and light, with the front unit only 3.5 inches thick and the combined powertrain weighing just 309 pounds. The battery also uses vertically oriented cylindrical cells and non-conductive oil cooling to keep temperatures even across the pack, which helps sustain performance after a hard launch or a few hot laps.





Charging is equally aggressive. Both cars can accept more than 600 kW and go from 10-80% in as little as 11 minutes on the right charger, while range is expected to land around 370 to 470 miles on the optimistic WLTP cycle (or at least 300 miles by EPA standards). Similar to the Taycan's recently update 800 V architecture, then.



