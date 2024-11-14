2025 Mercedes-AMG GT43 Is A 4-Cylinder Sports Car With An Audaciuos 6-Figure Price
Mercedes-AMG has revealed pricing of the 2025 GT43 Coupe. Starting at $107,050, this positions the GT43 as the "entry level" model in the lineup, but it's far from being a slouch. In fact, the GT43 is Mercedes giving buyers (and Porsche 911 cross-shoppers) a proper lightweight, rear-wheel drive machine with a zesty turbocharged lump to sweeten the deal.
Starting with the powertrain—the two-door has the longitudinally-mounted M139 2.0 liter turbocharged motor that produces a healthy 416 horses and 369 lb-ft of torque going to the rear wheels. (In comparison, the V8-powered GT55 makes 469 hp and 520 lb-ft channeled to all four wheels.) While not exactly brag-worthy at your local Cars and Coffee, the 2.0 liter engine is tried-and-true and is found in other models like the C63 hybrid, GLC63, CLA45, and even the Lotus Emira.
Once on the road, the GT can punch zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds (the GT55 does it in 3.8 seconds), maxing out at roughly 174 mph. While the higher end GT versions get AMG's Ride Control suspension, it's not stock on the GT43; it's a paid option if buyers want greater control and versatility over their ride setup.
Of course, the stock suspension, smaller displacement engine, and lack of all-wheel drive usually mean a lighter, simpler, rawer driving experience. For those who want more power in a track-focused package, Mercedes will gladly sell you the AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+, a beast with 803 hp and loads of active and passive aero/cooling solutions.
The Mercedes-AMG GT43 is coming to dealers for $107,050 including destination and delivery. To think that an entry level GT costs more than a base Lexus LC 500 or Corvette E-Ray is quite eye-opening, although we think Mercedes true target is the Porsche 911 Carrera, which is $15k pricier.