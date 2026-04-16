McGraw Hill Data Breach Exposes 13.5 Million Accounts In Salesforce Attack
McGraw Hill was quick to emphasize that its core internal systems, main customer databases, and proprietary courseware remain uncompromised. The company stated the unauthorized access was limited to a specific webpage hosted on the Salesforce platform; this is reportedly the very same misconfiguration issue that has impacted multiple other organizations using the service.
However, the collateral damage is still substantial. According to security watchdogs Have I Been Pwned, the 100GB leak contains 13.5 million unique email addresses. Depending on the specific record, the data also irregularly includes full names, physical addresses, and phone numbers. Fortunately, the most sensitive data like Social Security numbers, financial info, and student academic records were not caught in the crossfire.
ShinyHunters has been incredibly active this year, with this attack following their recent high-profile breaches on the European Commission, Match Group, and Rockstar Games. Besides those, other sites nailed by the extortion group include Allianz Life, Panera Bread, SoundCloud, Telus Digital, Wynn Resorts, and still more.
This incident is a textbook example of why third-party integrations and the software supply chain are keeping security teams awake at night. Though no passwords or financial data were dropped, 13.5 million fresh combinations of emails, names, and phone numbers is an absolute goldmine for targeted spear-phishing campaigns, credential stuffing, and identity fraud.
You can have the most locked-down internal network in the world, but if a SaaS environment is left misconfigured, your users are still the ones who pay the price. As enterprises continue to lean heavily on cloud platforms, the shared responsibility model needs serious vigilance, because "it wasn't our main server" is cold comfort to the millions of people about to see a massive spike in scam texts with their real names and addresses.
Top image: "McGraw-Hill Ed Sign 2" by Sixflashphoto used under CC BY-SA 4.0.