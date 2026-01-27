SoundCloud Data Breach Exposes 30M Accounts As Extortion Gang Dumps Stolen Data
Even so, there is some cause for alarm, particularly considering the recent mega-leak of over 149 million accounts across email, social media, and gaming services. Accounts compromised there that share passwords with the corresponding SoundCloud accounts can now be exploited. One of the most common practices among cybercriminals involves "credential stuffing," or using bots to attempt mass logins to shared accounts with previously-leaked passwords, including those from other services. As always, we stress the need for readers to periodically refresh their passwords. Also, you should consider a password manager and/or two-factor authentication wherever possible to mitigate the risk of these breaches when they happen.
Insofar as data breaches go, though, this is certainly one of the less concerning incidents I've reported on recently, thanks to the lack of password or private financial information included. While some alarm should be present thanks to its proximity to other, more major security breaches, most end users likely have little to worry about, and can continue using SoundCloud freely. Ironically, per BleepingComputer, the inability to use SoundCloud freely contributed to the initial report of this breach, since SoundCloud only confirmed the attack after users on VPN services reported the site becoming unusable.