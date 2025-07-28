Hackers Hit A Major US Insurance Firm Exposing Details Of Nearly 1.4M Customers

While Scattered Spider has been linked to attacks on several insurance companies in the U.S., security researchers have traced this particular attack to the ShinyHunters extortion group, which is known for using social engineering techniques to lure victims into compromising security infrastructures.





This group, infamous for causing data breaches and extorting victims, rose to prominence in 2020. The hackers have been known to exploit vulnerabilities in cloud environments and software. This is confirmed by the recent attack on Allianz Life's database, where the gang targeted a third-party, cloud-based CRM system.











