CATEGORIES
home News

Massive 16TB M.2 SSD Lands On Amazon And It's Only $16,000

by Zak KillianThursday, March 19, 2026, 02:00 PM EDT
hero exascend pe4 ssd family
How much storage do you need? It's a fair bet you could be satisfied with 2TB or less, which is the typical capacity of M.2 SSDs. If you need more, it's likely warm or cold data that could be stuffed onto relatively inexpensive spinning rust. Some folks truly need storage that's high-density, high-speed, and high-capacity, though, and for those use cases, we present the Exascend PE4 M.2 SSD in 16TB capacity (15.36 usable).

To be honest, this isn't even close to the densest SSD out there; Kioxia, Samsung, and Sandisk have all showcased 256TB SSDs for enterprise clients. Those drives use the E1.L ("ruler") or E3.L form factors that have rapidly become standard in datacenters; the bottom drive in the top photo is an E1.S SSD. That form factor is similar to M.2; it's just a bit wider, and critically, hot pluggable (where M.2 isn't).

truly dense ssds
The new E.1S/L SSD sizes for truly dense drives. Image: Kioxia

Still, home PC users don't have E3 or E1 sockets in their systems—at least, not yet, anyway. If you're a gamer and tired of having to uninstall or move games around, or if you've simply got more money than you know what to do with, here's your 16TB SSD that'll slot into any standard PC motherboard, sirs.

exascend pe4 specifications
Exascend PE4 SSD specifications. (click for big)

Although, you might not be satisfied with it; despite being a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, the performance is below the level of high-end PCIe 3.0 SSDs. Only the "Standard (Streaming)" version of the PE4 SSD comes in the 15.36 TB capacity, and that drive is rated for a max read throughput of 3270 MB/sec, while writes lag at 2980 MB/sec.

It does feel odd to talk about "over 2.5 GB/second" as slow, but in a world where drives like the Samsung SSD 9100 PRO can hit transfer rates upwards of 13GB/second, it's all down to context. Still, it's faster than a SATA SSD, and even those are plenty fast enough for the vast majority of tasks. As a high-durability scratch drive, you could do worse than a 16TB PE4.

exascend 16tb ssd
Exascend 16TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD: $15.935 at Amazon

Get ready for the shocker, though—Exascend asks some $15,935 for the SSD. That's "decent used car" money for a single 16TB SSD. While it's an easy solution if you have an M.2 slot and need upwards of 15TB of storage, to be frank, you could do a lot better for the money:

solidigm ssd in my pc
Solidigm D5-P5336 16TB PCIe 4.0 U.2 SSD: $4,539 at Amazon (Marketplace)
GLOTRENDS U.2 to PCIe 4.0 x4 Adapter Card: $17.99 at Amazon

If you need NVMe performance, for the price of this 16TB Exascend drive, you can buy a trio of 16TB Solidigm D5-P5336 drives, giving you 48TB of storage. These SSDs offer much better performance, and even after buying three of them, you'll still have $2300 left over. Those are U.2 instead of M.2, but you can simply buy adapter cards for PCIe slots or M.2 sockets like I did; the GLOTRENDS adapter that I used above only works for one SSD, but there are models that plug into wider PCI Express slots and support more drives.

samsung ssds with controller card
Samsung 870 QVO 8TB SATA-III SSD: $1,396 at Amazon
EBTOOLS PCIe to SATA 8-port Adapter: $39.78 at Amazon

Alternatively, if you just want massive capacity and don't overly need NVMe speed, you can pick up twice as much storage by going SATA. These 8TB Samsung 870 QVO drives are $1,396 each, and you can pick up a PCIe 3.0 controller card that will connect all eight of them for just $39.78. That gets you fully 96 terabytes of storage for about the same money as this one 16TB M.2 SSD.

Of course, neither of these solutions has exactly the "plug-and-play" simplicity of just sliding in an M.2 drive, and if you're looking to upgrade something without PCIe slots (like, say, a PlayStation 5—not that this drive is verified to work in the game console), then you might be stuck. Still, it's a hell of a premium to pay for the convenience.

Thanks to FanlessTech for spotting the monster SSD.
Tags:  deals, Storage, SSDs
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use