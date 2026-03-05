Seagate Unveils Massive 44TB Mozaic Hard Drive, Eyes 100TB Next
The company has announced its Mozaic 4+ platform, which leverages heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR)–based storage to achieve capacities of up to 44TB. Moreover, these drives “incorporates a next-generation suspension architecture and an enhanced system-on-a-chip that enables precise recording at higher densities while maintaining enterprise-class reliability.”
While this generation currently maxes out at 44TB, Seagate’s roadmap includes versions that will approach 100TB. This will be possible as the company moves from platters that support 4TB each to those that can hold up to 10TB each. This is exactly the kind of scale needed for the AI data centers, especially because AI generated video takes up exponentially more space than AI generated text and images.
Hopefully these new drives can help alleviate some of the pressure that have existing, lower capacity drives. It’s gotten to the point where Western Digital shared that it had already sold through its 2026 supply of drives.
Seagate says it’s already rolling out these Mozaic 4+ drives to their enterprise customers, although it notes that “broader availability is planned as production continues to scale.” Assuming that demand from those hyperscale cloud providers are met, data hoarders might get a chance to score one of these drives at some point in the not too distant future.