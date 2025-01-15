CATEGORIES
Samsung's New Soundbars Bring The Boom With AI-Driven Audio And Retooled Subwoofers

by Aaron LeongWednesday, January 15, 2025, 10:21 AM EDT
Whether it's down to scheduled model refreshes or feeling the heat of the competition, Samsung has launched the successor to the highly-regarded HW-Q990D 11.1.4 soundbar system with the HW-Q990F. We're not sure why it skipped "E," but regardless of the reason, fans have a few things to look forward to with the new version including a completely redesigned subwoofer cabinet and AI audio optimization. Also along for the ride is Samsung's new HW-QS700F free-orientation soundbar, meaning that it can be mounted vertically or horizontally to fit the decor and audio preferences of the user.

Samsung has announced the 2025 HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F soundbars. The former follows in the footsteps of the multiple award-winning HW-Q990D with at least a couple of big changes. At the top of the list is the new, smaller cubed-shaped 8-inch dual driver subwoofer. Both drivers are located on opposites sides of the box, which, according to Samsung, reduces unwanted resonance, but just as impressively, help drive frequency response as low as 32 Hz in a box half the size of the 990D's. 

The company's announcement didn't specify any improvements to the soundbar drivers themselves, remaining as a DTS:X- and Dolby Atmos-capable (plus Elipsa 3D audio) 11.1.4 unit with 11 front-facing speakers and four side/upward-firing height channels. Not to be remiss are the two multi-channel wireless rear speakers that also have side/upward-firing tweeters paired with a forward-firing mid-woofer.

As a buzzword/buzz-phrase and must-have item nowadays, artificial intelligence is part of the Q990F's repertoire now. Samsung says that AI is behind three main functions, specifically enhancing clarity of low frequency ranges via Dynamic Bass Control, automatic 3D optimization through Q-Symphony, and boosting dialogues and reducing background noises with Active Voice Amplifier Pro. 

Samsung HW-QS700F

The HW-QS700F (looking like the successor to the QS730D) is a rotatable 3.1.2 soundbar system. Utilizing an internal gyro sensor, the soundbar automatically orientates audio output when its mounted horizontally on a wall or placed on a flat surface. This should open up more mounting possibilities to better match the aesthetics of the room.

As before, the QS700F ships with a wireless subwoofer and no rear surrounds. The sub design also matches that of the Q990F.

Both 2025 models are expected to go on sale in Spring. Prices are unknown, although for reference, the HW-Q990D retailed for $2,000 at launch, while the QS730D MSRP-ed for $800. Street pricing is a little bit cheaper on both accounts, though—you can find the HW-Q990D for $1,799.99 direct from Samsung and the HW-QS730D for $649.99.
