Malfunctioning SpaceX Satellite Is Hurtling To Earth After Apparent Explosion







On December 17, Starlink experienced an anomaly on satellite 35956, resulting in loss of communications with the vehicle at 418 km. The anomaly led to venting of the propulsion tank, a rapid decay in semi-major axis by about 4 km, and the release of a small number of trackable… — Starlink (@Starlink) December 18, 2025 SpaceX/Starlink has confirmed that one of its satellites suffered a major hardware failure in orbit, resulting in the release of debris and a total loss of communications with the vehicle. The errant craft is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere over the next few weeks.

While SpaceX has not explicitly labeled the event an explosion, the description of a pressurized tank venting and the subsequent ejection of trackable fragments strongly suggests just that. From the looks of it, 35956 has no means for ground controllers to steer it. Without functional propulsion, SpaceX engineers anticipate that the vehicle will remain in orbit for a few weeks before it eventually plunges into the Earth’s atmosphere, where what's left is expected to fully incinerate upon reentry.





Starlink satellite payload preparing for release



This malfunction introduces a new layer of complexity to the ongoing discussions about space junk and the sustainability of massive satellite constellations. Starlink currently operates 9,300 satellites in LEO (Low Earth Orbit), a density that has long drawn criticism from astronomers and safety advocates . Every fragment of debris, no matter how small, travels at several kilometers per second, where even a tiny bolt can strike another satellite with the force of a hand grenade.





SpaceX noted that the tumbling satellite is currently falling below the altitude of the International Space Station, but to mitigate the risk of a cascading collision event, it is coordinating closely with NASA and the U.S. Space Force to track the new debris fragments. The company is also in the process of pushing out software updates to the rest of its massive fleet, designed to bolster protections against similar anomalies in other vehicles.