Starlink And Musk Apologize For Massive Outage As Satellite Service Is Restored

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, July 25, 2025, 02:44 PM EDT
Starlink users across the globe experienced an outage yesterday, forcing an apology from SpaceX's CEO, Elon Musk. Starlink has proven to be a reliable network provider that offers relatively low-latency, high-speed broadband services via sattelite, which works in remote or rural areas where conventional network infrastructure is limited or unavailable. 

However, the satellite network had an outage that occurred for about 2.5 hours and affected thousands of users. In response to this incident, Elon Musk posted on X apologizing for the outage and promised that "Space X will remedy the root cause to ensure it doesn't happen again."

Later, Michael Nicolls, VP of Starlink Engineering, stated that the disruption was a result of the "failure of key internal software services that operate the core network." Hours later, the official Starlink account on X confirmed that "The network issue has been resolved, and Starlink service has been restored."

This recent outage, which appears to be the most widespread within the last twelve months, generated significant backlash. Nonetheless, the incident is unlikely to dent Starlink's image as it continues to make significant inroads across many countries with its flexible broadband solution.

In a related development, T-Mobile and Starlink officially launched their Direct-to-Cell service in the US on Wednesday, following months of beta testing. This development will allow phones that support LTE to connect via satellite for text and location sharing in areas without cellular coverage.
Tags:  Outage, Elon-Musk, starlink
