Intel Lunar Lake Prototype 8-Core CPU Looks Strong In Confusing Benchmark Cameo





Intel's next processors following Arrow Lake will be known as Lunar Lake, at least for laptops. Those parts are expected to be a whole new design, both at the package level and at the core level, and the emphasis is expected to be on performance-per-watt. Intel has said that it expects Lunar Lake to definitively establish performance-per-watt leadership , an area where longtime rival AMD has made excellent strides in the last few years.





The benchmark result is interesting; the chip manages some 21 GB/second in the "Processor Cryptography (High Security)" benchmark. That's not bad considering that this is an eight-core laptop CPU that we're looking at. For comparison, the fastest laptop CPUs in the database are putting up scores around 28 GB/second. Those are recent-generation Core i9 processors with many more than 8 cores. However, there are some top results from AMD CPUs, too, including some eight-core Ryzen 9 7940HS chips scoring about 27 GB/second. AMD's Ryzen CPUs have always been strong in cryptography benchmarks, so this isn't really surprising.





Some of the fastest laptop results for the benchmark.



It's interesting, because Lunar Lake is likely to have an odd configuration at the scheduling level, from what we've seen. A patent that Intel published earlier this year in combination with some rumors we've seen would seem to imply that Intel will drop hyper-threading in future CPUs in favor of a new design called "partitioned thread scheduling." We wrote about that at length before; you can read that coverage if you're curious.



