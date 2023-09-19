Intel Demos Lunar Lake Live On Stage At Innovation '23 Conference

This demo is extrmely notable because not only does it mean that Intel has working Lunar Lake silicon already—impressive for parts that aren't expected to launch for more than a year—but also that the company's 18A foundry is up and running, at least in some capacity. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has famously committed to a very aggressive timeline for foundry upgrades, pursuing five node shifts in just four years.





Typically, these kinds of tasks are performed using powerful discrete accelerators, usually discrete GPUs. Running this kind of workload with real-time performance on an SoC is pretty impressive stuff. It'll be a while before we get our hands on Lunar Lake silicon to test with, though.





Intel has shown off an array of other technologies at Innovation '23, including a 288-core Sienna Rapids Xeon, a 12-cubit Tunnel Falls quantum computing chip, and more. Stay tuned for HotHardware for more as the show progresses.

