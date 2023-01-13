Intel Confirms It's Working On An All-New Power-Efficient Lunar Lake Mobile CPU Architecture





What we knew about Lunar Lake before today can fit in this paragraph: it'll be disaggregated, it'll be built using Foveros packaging, and at least the CPU cores should be fabricated on Intel's 18A process. Despite being at least three generations out at this point, it was expected to launch next year, possibly as the mobile line next to the desktop Arrow Lake.





Of course, the new CPUs will be x86-64 and will almost assuredly use "Core" branding, so it's not like this is a huge departure in terms of business. Still, the implications for Intel's future processors are pretty big. Earlier rumors posited that Lunar Lake would be targeted at a 15-watt power envelope, and this information seems to corroborate that idea.



