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Logitech G512 X Keyboard Lets Gamers Mix Analog and Mechanical Key Switches

by Paul LillyTuesday, April 28, 2026, 09:21 AM EDT
Logitech G512 X keyboard with some of the keycaps removed.
Logitech is looking to level up gaming keyboard customization with the launch of the G512 X offered in both 75% and 98% form factors, the latter of which includes a number pad. What makes the G512 X unique is the ability to mix and match analog and mechanical key switches. Logitech is calling this Dual Swap technology, and the company says this is the first keyboard of its kind. It's a different approach to standing out from the crowd than the integrated touchscreens that Turtle Beach slapped on its new Command Series keyboards and mice.

Tying in with this capability, the G512 X sports TMR (Tunnel Magneto Resistance) technology, albeit only on the left-hand side of the keyboard. This lets gamers map actions based on the depth of a keypress rather than simply registering a key stroke, similar in concept to the TMR sticks that Valve is using for its Steam Controller 2. Analog actions enable greater control of in-game actions, such as turning a walk into a run or accelerating a vehicle in a racing sim, depending. 

Logitech opted to equip the G512 X with 39 hybrid TMR switch beds, which is says are compatible with most popular analog and mechanical (3-pin and 5-pin) key switches. The keyboard comes with nine Gaetron KS-20 analog switches to get gamers started.


The left side, of course, is where the all-important WASD keys are located. It's also where most right-handed gamers will position their left hand when mixing mouse and keyboard inputs.

"The G512 X is our love letter to the gamers who mod their gear as much as they mod their games," said SM Lahti, Global Product Marketing Manager at Logitech G. "It’s a design that pushes the entire industry forward, fundamentally changing the way gamers can interact with their gear and play their favorite titles."

Beyond the dual-swap nature of the G512 X, Logitech's newest planks also sport a "true 8K" polling rate, multi-point actions and Second Actuation Pressure Point (SAPP) rings (lets you assign two actions to a single keypress at varying depths via Logitech's G HUB software), dual dials that are both customizable, and a bolder RGB light bar.

There are also some subtle creature comforts could have otherwise headlined the G512 X, including keyboard feet that conveniently double as keycap pullers, and a built-in storage space for key caps and key pullers.

Angled render of Logitech's G512 X 98 keyboard.
Between the 98% and 75% options, both in black and white colorways and choice between tactile or linear key switches, there are eight baseline configurations to choose from. All eight are available now, priced at $199.99 for the G512 X 98 and $179.99 for the G512 X 75.
Tags:  Gaming, Keyboards, Logitech, (NASDAQ:LOGI), g512 x
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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