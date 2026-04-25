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Turtle Beach Command Series Keyboards and Mice Pack Built-In Touchscreens

by Chris HarperSaturday, April 25, 2026, 12:59 PM EDT
hero turtlebeach command
Turtle Beach may be best known as a manufacturer of legendary PC audio cards, but the company has expanded widely across gaming peripherals in the past few years, including its Victrix Pro fightsticks and controllers. Now, Turtle Beach is launching a Command Series of input peripherals, with built-in LCD touchscreens on the high-end models being a particular highlight of the lineup. As a thoughtful gesture to players on tighter budgets, Turtle Beach is also selling cheaper versions of the new Command Series mice and keyboards that omit the touchscreen, but still maintain similarly-premium build quality and extra features.

The Turtle Beach Command Series hardware hasn't yet shipped, but is available for pre-order on Amazon or directly from Turtle Beach. The keyboards will be available starting in May, and the mice will follow in July.

turtlebeach command kb7 2

The star of the show is the Turtle Beach Command Series KB7, which features a 4.3-inch touchscreeen with OBS/Streamlabs integration, Titan low-profile hall-effect switches, double-shot PBT keycaps, and textured WASD keys. This is all wrapped with an aluminum chassis and illuminated detachable wrist-rest, with extra features like an 8K polling rate and per-key RGB. Modular rails on the side of the keyboard also allow the separately-sold Command Series KP7 Keypad to be attached directly to the unit, but more on that below.

The Turtle Beach Command Series KB7 costs $199 USD and is set to launch on May 21st, 2026. The KB5 model shrinks the screen to a 2.4-inch display atop a keypad and adds a row of 5 macro keys on the left-hand side as well as media keys on the right, but is largely the same keyboard, down to the 8K polling rate and Titan low-profile switches, though they are mechanical instead of hall effect. The Command Series KB5 costs $149.99 USD also launches on May 21st.

turtlebeach command mice

The three new Command Series gaming mice from Turtle Beach are a bit more overtly segmented, but in a way that may be appealing to players trying to save a bunch. The Command Series MC7 mouse is the full-fat version with an onboard LCD display and supports both low-latency 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity with an 8K polling rate. Complete with an ergonomic grip, 4D adaptive scroll wheel, customizable RGB lighting, and plenty of extra buttons. The mouse is powered by an Owl Eye 30K DPI sensor and Titan Optical Switches. The Command Series MC7 launches on July 19th, 2026 for $159.99 USD.

The cheaper versions of the Command Series mice share a form factor, switches, and sensor with the Command Series MC7, but do cut down on features in comparison. The Command Series MC5 omits the screen in favor of two more mouse buttons, but maintains 7K polling rate and sells for $119 USD. Meanwhile, the Command Series MC3 also omits the wireless connectivity and cuts the polling rate to 1K in exchange for a far-cheaper $79.99 USD MSRP. The cheaper Command Series Mice also launch on July 19th.

turtlebeach command keypad

Last but not least is the Turtle Beach Command Series KP7, which is only available from Turtle Beach's site for $99.99 USD. It can be rail-mounted to the Turtle Beach KB7 or used independently, and shares the KP7's hall-effect switches, PBT keycaps, and per-key RGB. While its premium pricing will likely only attract devotees, it is a nice addition for keypad enthusiasts and looks suitably high-quality. The Turtle Beach Command Series KP7 Keypad launches with the Command Series keyboards on May 21st, 2026.
Tags:  Keyboards, Mice, peripherals, turtle beach
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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